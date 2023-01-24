Chad Lewis, a Camano Island author, released his new book in September.
"Doing Diabetes Differently" is a science-based book that seeks to be a health resource for people with diabetes.
Chad Lewis, a Camano Island author, released his new book in September.
"Doing Diabetes Differently" is a science-based book that seeks to be a health resource for people with diabetes.
"I've had the disease for 54 years now, and I wrote the book (because) I grew concerned about the disconnect between what was happening in the world with diabetes and the level of information that many people with diabetes have," Lewis said. "I tried to write the sort of book that I would have wanted to have when I was first diagnosed."
In his book, Lewis focuses on nutrition and exercise as playing a crucial role in diabetes management along with medication and devices.
"I wanted to help people have a better understanding of nutrition and exercise that they may not get through standard practice," Lewis said.
When it comes to nutrition, Lewis believes in "going back to basics," a traditional healthy diet to manage blood sugar.
"I've been in workshops where they are teaching people with diabetes how to use an insulin pump and the presenter used an example of a double Whopper," Lewis said. "I think that it's important for people with diabetes to go back to eating a diet that they might have eaten in the 1950s before modern medications."
Lewis does not argue against medicine and devices as essential. Instead, he argues for more people to include nutrition and exercise alongside their doctor's care plan. He also advocates for regular exercise as part of an everyday routine.
"One of the purposes of the book is to help diabetics to work better with their care providers," Lewis said.
Proceeds from the book go toward the Diabetes Daily Grind, a nonprofit that provides support and resources for diabetics.
Learn more about Lewis's book at doingdiabetesdifferently.com. The book is available on Kindle and audio platforms.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.