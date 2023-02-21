Charity Shehtanian of Camano Island has released her first novel, a historical fiction book that retraces the steps of her ancestors. 

Shehtanian — whose author title is C.V. Lee — released her historical biographical fiction book "Token of Betrayal" in December. The book takes place from 1461-1470 on the island of Jersey during the War of Roses, which saw the island being taken over by the French after English rule.


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

