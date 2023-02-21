Charity Shehtanian of Camano Island has released her first novel, a historical fiction book that retraces the steps of her ancestors.
Shehtanian — whose author title is C.V. Lee — released her historical biographical fiction book "Token of Betrayal" in December. The book takes place from 1461-1470 on the island of Jersey during the War of Roses, which saw the island being taken over by the French after English rule.
Sir Philippe de Carteret, the most powerful lord on the island, sees no choice but to surrender to the French after the castle is overtaken.
However, the French are tyrannical leaders, and the novel follows the adventures of the people on the island as they contend with, and eventually rebel, against French rule.
"This story is basically about a (de Carteret's) love for his son, and we see his son coming of age in this book, and it just shows his desire to leave his son with a place where he can raise his children that's peaceful," Shehtanian said. "He wants to be freed from the French to give his son a better future."
Every major character in the novel was an actual person, and the events in the story actually took place. It all started in 2001 when Shehtanian's son was in the second grade and had to do a genealogy report.
"I thought, 'Well, he's got to do this thing, and I know nothing about my family,' so I got (a family history booklet) and started reading it," Shehtanian said. "I had never heard of the Island of Jersey. I had never heard of the Channel Islands. Meanwhile, my ancestors were from this place I had never heard of before."
Intrigued, Shehtanian bought a bunch of books and delved in. Then the idea for her first book was born.
"I started to read this history, and I was like, 'This reads like a novel,'" she said. "So I ordered some more books about Jersey and discovered not only was it true, but I didn't even know the half of it."
Shehtanian did some deep research, including records of what the people said to get a concept of their characters.
"I tried to stay as real as I could to the history," she said. "The protagonist (de Carteret) is actually one of my relatives."
After five years of writing, Shehtanian's novel finally came out into the world. She is currently working on a second book, "Betrayal of Trust," which is scheduled to come out in July.
"Token of Betrayal" is available in print and on Kindle. Learn more at www.cvlee.com.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
