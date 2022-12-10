Stanwood-Camano School District Board Director Ken Christoferson, who represents District 4, has resigned, the board announced at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Christoferson has been on the board for 24 years. He was a director from 1995 to 1999 and again from 2003 to 2022. He was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2019. Ten of his 24 years were spent as board president. 


