Stanwood-Camano School District Board Director Ken Christoferson, who represents District 4, has resigned, the board announced at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Christoferson has been on the board for 24 years. He was a director from 1995 to 1999 and again from 2003 to 2022. He was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2019. Ten of his 24 years were spent as board president.
"It's the right time for me to step aside," Christoferson said, according to a district press release. "It has been an absolute joy to be a part of helping guide the Stanwood-Camano School District. My experience serving the community reinforces my belief that Stanwood-Camano is well-suited to remain a wonderful place for many years to come."
The remaining directors will fill the vacancy by appointment, in accordance with board policy. Residents interested in applying must reside in District 4, which represents the north and east areas of Stanwood including Cedarhome, Lake Ketchum and Sunday Lake. Christoferson's replacement will serve until the November 2023 election.
Those interested can find an application, a map of the district and more information about the position at stanwood.wednet.edu/school_board. Applications are due by noon on Jan. 6.
