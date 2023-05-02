May 3, 1923
Scores will regret with the news that Dr. Cook has decided to step out of the school board. It was not a pleasant job Dr. Cook had, but it had been hoped he would stay on and fight the thing out.
However, now that he is determined to step down, it is up to the community to select a strong man as his successor, a man who can iron out the difficulties in which the board is now floundering.
May 4, 1933
The choir of Our Saviour’s Lutheran church will present the Cantata, “The Deliverance” at the Ideal Theatre Friday night May 12. The musical will be open to the entire public at the nominal admission of ten cents.
The cantata was given in the church one Sunday night a few weeks ago, and it has since been presented in Bellingham. It was so well received here that a clamor rose for its repetition. The church is not large enough to hold the crowd that will attend, hence its appearance in the theatre.
May 6, 1943
Not altogether unique, but rather unusual, was the dinner served at Kiwanis Wednesday noon. It was the product of the members’ wives, who were forced into service through the resignation of the caterers, Mrs. Bertha Hatvedt.
Following dinner, the members, and their wives, listened to a very instructive talk by the Rev. Raymond Vees, Methodist minster of Mount Vernon.
Mr. Rees’ talk centered around life in small towns, saying it is the small towns of our country where it to be found the best product of American life, not just the millrun of the whole.
May 7, 1953
Jerry Jensen, healthy as he looks, was forcibly reminded one day last week that his appendix was sadly out of order, and must be removed.
He was rushed to a Mount Vernon hospital, where the appendectomy was performed. Now he is feeling much better and should soon be in perfect condition.
May 9, 1963
Staff Sergeant David T. Whitehead, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.T. Whitehead of Stanwood, was chosen Division Maintenance Man of the Month by the Headquarters 3918th Combat Support Group (SAC) United States Air Force.
The award was made last November after Whitehead’s outstanding work on the Flux Gate System on a C-54 aircraft, which resulted in complete elimination of intermittent malfunctions.
Also specifically mentioned in Sergeant Whitehead’s ‘airman of the month award” was an ingenious device, which is expected to greatly simplify protection of aircraft static ports from moisture and ice.
May, 2, 1973
“The PTA Carnival was a big success thanks to the efforts of many people, both students and adults, who came forward to help. I want to extend my thanks fo everyone who helped on this project,” Mrs. Jayne Floe, carnival chairman, said this week.
Mrs. Colleen Poole, PTA President, announced that the monies earned by the PTA on the project would be used to purchase and install a television receiving system in 12 classrooms at the Stanwood Primary School.
The school presently has a good antenna, and with the addition of the receiving system those classrooms that have television will now be able to receive, clearly, educational programs carried on Channel 9 such as Sesame Street and Electric Company, she explained.
May 4, 1993
About 120 acres of state-owned Camano Island forest land, located east of Camano Ridge Road, will be 65 percent cut beginning this month as part of a Department Natural Resources timber sale, Arlington Local Manager Andy Anderson announced last week.
Pope and Talbot, buyers of the state-owned timber, is expected to begin logging during the next couple of weeks.
Anderson, an experienced forestry manager with the state, said he wanted forewarn island residents of the impending project so there are “no surprises for the public.”
April 29, 2003
A wide range of emotions may be played out for a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, highly trained to refuel military fighter planes mid-air over Iraq during the war, yet his mission was unwaveringly clear.
Jeremiah Docken, 26, a 1995 graduate of Stanwood High School, returned to Spokane recently with Air Force Squadron 97, deployed since last December in Saudi Arabia as part of “Operation Southern Watch,” which led to “Iraqi Freedom.”
Staff Sergeant Docken and wife Renee celebrated his homecoming with his family on Camano Island last week.
April 30, 2013
While most Stillaguamish Valley famers prefer Holsteins, Cliff Henning, of Stanwood, milks Jersey cows.
Not, however, because they have the cutest faces.
The fat that Jersey cow milk pays better is good reason, Henning said.
The price of milk paid to farmers is based on butterfat and proteins, and Jersey cows’ milk is higher in both than other cows.
