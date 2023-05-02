1993 pic
Buy Now

May 5, 1993 — Two girls swing to the tunes of country singer Stephanie Carter during Saturday’s Mayfest which featured live entertainment throughout town, arts and craft booths, festival food, an electronics equipment swap meet, classic car show, and a wine tasting party. The annual event drew wet weather but enthusiastic crowds.

 SC NEWS FILE

May 3, 1923

Scores will regret with the news that Dr. Cook has decided to step out of the school board. It was not a pleasant job Dr. Cook had, but it had been hoped he would stay on and fight the thing out.


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.