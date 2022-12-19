The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
A hearing examiner meeting will take place on Jan. 24, 25 and 26 to discuss the proposed behavioral health facility in Stanwood.
The meeting, which will take place at 9 a.m. each day, has been rescheduled after its original Oct. 27 date was postponed. The Hearing Examiner sent an email to the Stanwood Camano News stating it was rescheduled because a State Environmental Policy Act appeal had not been filed, and SEPA appeals are heard at the meetings, as well.
A meeting with Snohomish County's hearing examiner is the next step in the permit process for the 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility at 29919 80th Avenue NW. The proposed facility will be built on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes, which is a former Arabian horse farm.
In March, the project sparked more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition. Snohomish County council member Nate Nehring, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday also sent a letter to the Health Care Authority expressing reservations about the project. On June 22, an open house event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center drew roughly 50 people who mostly expressed concerns.
In the weeks since, the topic has remained at the forefront of community discussions on social media. A group called The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens formed to oppose the site. Group members have said they are worried about how the facility might affect the neighborhood's safety, traffic and property values. Others argue there are needs for more of these types of facilities, just not to be built in Stanwood.
The Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit on Jan. 31. The public was notified in early February, and a public comment period was held in March. Now, they are preparing for their meeting with the hearing examiner.
The public can offer comments through email or at the meeting. The meeting will be available on Zoom or in person at the Stillaguamish room in the Robert J. Drewel building at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett. Send comments to project manager Rebecca Samy at rebecca.samy@snoco.org or at 425-262-2283.
The building is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
