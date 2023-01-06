The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
Dates and times have changed for an upcoming hearing examiner meeting about the proposed behavioral health facility in Stanwood.
The meeting will now take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 6 p.m. Jan. 26. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, 25 and 26, but has been adjusted due to the planned State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) appeal being denied and a party of record. The evening slot on Jan. 26 was also added due to a request from a party of record, saying that many people who would want to comment might not be able to attend in the morning.
This is the new schedule:
Jan. 24, starting at 9 a.m.
Camp's introductory remarks
Applicant's presentation
County review
Public comment
Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m.
Public comment continued
County reply
Applicant reply
A meeting with Snohomish County's hearing examiner, Peter Camp, is the next step in the permit process for the 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility at 29919 80th Avenue NW. The proposed facility will be built on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes, which is a former Arabian horse farm.
On Dec. 21, Camp dismissed a SEPA appeal, stating there was not enough evidence the facility would have a significant impact on the environment. The SEPA appeal will not be discussed at the upcoming meetings, though people are welcome to include their thoughts during public comment.
In March, the project sparked more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition. Snohomish County councilmember Nate Nehring, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and then-District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday also sent a letter to the Health Care Authority expressing reservations about the project. On June 22, an open house event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center drew roughly 50 people who mostly expressed concerns.
In the months since, the topic has remained at the forefront of community discussions on social media. A group called The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens formed to oppose the site.
Group members have said they are worried about how the facility might affect the neighborhood's safety, traffic and property values. Others argue more of these types of facilities are needed, just not to be built in Stanwood.
The Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit on Jan. 31, 2022. The public was notified in February, and a public comment period was held in March. Now, they are preparing for their meeting with the hearing examiner.
The public can offer comments through email or at the meeting. The meeting will be available online via Zoom or in person at the Stillaquamish room in the Robert J. Drewel building at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett.
