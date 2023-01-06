in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility

The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.

 Snohomish County

Dates and times have changed for an upcoming hearing examiner meeting about the proposed behavioral health facility in Stanwood. 

The meeting will now take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 6 p.m. Jan. 26. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, 25 and 26, but has been adjusted due to the planned State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) appeal being denied and a party of record. The evening slot on Jan. 26 was also added due to a request from a party of record, saying that many people who would want to comment might not be able to attend in the morning. 


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.