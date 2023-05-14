Monroe ends Stanwood's baseball season SC news staff May 14, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Stanwood's Mason Goodson pitches against Mount Vernon in a 3A district playoff baseball game May 9. Stanwood won, 2-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a district playoff baseball game between Mount Vernon and Stanwood on May 9 in Mount Vernon. Stanwood won, 2-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a district playoff baseball game between Mount Vernon and Stanwood on May 9 in Mount Vernon. Stanwood won, 2-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a district playoff baseball game between Mount Vernon and Stanwood on May 9 in Mount Vernon. Stanwood won, 2-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EVERETT — The 2023 season for the Stanwood High School baseball team came to an end Saturday, May 13.Monroe defeated the Spartans, 6-2, in a 3A District 1 game for fifth place at Everett Memorial Stadium.Stanwood finished 13-13.May 9: Stanwood 2, Mount Vernon 1May 11: Shorewood 1, Stanwood 0SoftballStanwood defeated Meadowdale, 11-3, in a 3A District 1 tournament first-round game on May 12.The No. 12 seeded Spartans face No. 4 seed Mount Vernon in a district quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett.May 8: Stanwood 8, Arlington 3May 10: Marysville Getchell 8, Stanwood 5Girls tennisStanwood's Audrey Medina defeated Brooke Asper of Marysville Pilchuck, 6-4, 7-5, for the Wesco 3A singles championship on May 10. In doubles play, the Spartans team of Tessi Mumbuluma and Alissa Rautenberg topped Rachael Dowdell and Celina Escamilla of Everett, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-4, to earn third place.The district tournament is scheduled for May 16-19 at Snohomish High School. Wesco 3A North Tournament, May 10 at Stanwood HSSingles (top 5 to districts)Championship — Audrey Medina (Stanwood) def. Brooke Asper (Marysville Pilchuck) 6-4, 7-5; 3rd/4th place — Lauren Ellis (Snohomish) def. Sara Skold (Monroe) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-4; 5th/6th place — Lily Westman (Snohomish) def. Elle Aalbu (Arlington) 6-3, 6-1.Doubles (top 5 to districts)Championship — Hannah Wells-Emerson Norris (Snohomish) def. Mak Dauer-Bri Ulrich (Snohomish) 6-1, 6-4; 3rd/4th place — Tessi Mumbuluma-Alissa Rautenberg (Stanwood) def. Rachael Dowdell-Celina Escamilla (Everett) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-4; 5th/6th place — Meredith Marsh-Zella Jones (Arlington) def. Piper Newhouse-Karisa Martin (Monroe) 6-4, 6-2. 