Sandra Leigh Gable, a Camano Island author, released her debut novel, "Thunder Edge" in June -- and it is part romance, part paranormal.
The novel is set in 1950s Port Townsend and follows the main character Nyah James. When Nyah is a little girl, she meets another little girl, Lulu, at the orphanage where they both grew up. However, the orphanage burns down and Lulu dies.
Lulu, who does not know she is dead, returns as a ghost and haunts Nyah. Nyah later grows up to meet Twiggy Carpenter. The two girls fall in love but have to reckon with the paranormal forces around them -- especially when Lulu's ghost, who ages with every appearance, confesses her love for Nyah.
"When you're reading it, you're like, 'How could this be?'" Gable said. "But there are more things in heaven and earth than we can even imagine."
Gable's love for writing and mysteries started young.
"When I was 11, I wrote two Alfred Hitchcock-type mysteries with an old typewriter," she recalled. "I still have them today."
In 2018, Gable reconnected with Katherine V. Forrest, an award-winning author known for her work in lesbian fiction. After a few years of back-and-forth editing, Gable submitted the story to her publisher... and after an initial rejection, Gable got the phone call that changed her life.
"(The publisher) said, 'I want to publish you now,' and I'm glad I was sitting down because those were the words I had been waiting to hear my whole life," Gable said.
In 2022, Gable's work finally saw the light of day.
"When she finally sent me 10 free copies, it came in a big box, and I looked at it and opened it up," Gable said. "And I looked at it, and I got kind of emotional. I didn't cry or anything, but I looked back and said, 'See, I did it.'"
Gable is now 25 pages into her next novel, which will be a murder mystery.
"Thunder Edge" is available in print, on kindle and on Audible.
