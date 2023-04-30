The Stanwood-Camano School District has chosen Michael Hanna to be the new principal for Utsalady Elementary School.
Hanna has worked in education for 24 years, according to a news release from the district. He has worked as an adjunct college professor and public school director of curriculum.
Though he is from Washington, Hanna received a master's degree in philosophy from Boston College and currently serves as principal at Stratton Elementary School in Arlington, Massachusetts.
“When I decided to move back to Washington state, I began to research districts, research school systems,” he said during his community forum interview. “There’s no rush for me, so I’m choosing really carefully where it is that I’d like to put my name in.”
]Hanna also holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Lesley University, another master’s degree in organizational leadership from Endicott College and a bachelor's in philosophy and French from Seattle University.
Hanna said his recent resume is evident of his want to stay in one district for a long time. He has been at his current school for 10 years and, before that, was in a district for 11 years.
“I just find it so rewarding to get to know families and the children,” he said. “There was a time in my life where I was thinking about doing upper administration, but I’ve realized that this is really what I enjoy doing; getting to know families and their kids and serving them.”
The search for a new principal began in late March when current Principal Julie Echols announced she will leave the position in June after four years at the school.
The process to hire Hanna consisted of several steps: first, a diverse team of more than a dozen members of the community, staff, students and the District Equity Team were involved in candidate interviews.
Then, the interview team selected two candidates — Kristi Queen and Hanna — to be moved forward as finalists.
Public forums, which took place April 19, were open to the public and allowed for questions from community members. The next day, finalists met with Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh and the district’s Teaching and Learning Department for a final interview.
“I really feel it’s a duty of mine to be mindful of the impact that I have on so many kids, so many faculty, every day,” Hanna said. “My mood can make the weather in a school and so I take that really seriously.”
Hanna said he is ready to take on this role of principal a new place and is excited to lead Utsalady and prepare young people for thriving futures.
“[I] see myself as at your service,” he said. “This is your school, and I’m here to help make that promise to all students a reality and I look forward to having the opportunity to do that with you all.”
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
