Michael Hanna

Michael Hanna speaks to the crowd during the April 19 community forum. 

The Stanwood-Camano School District has chosen Michael Hanna to be the new principal for Utsalady Elementary School.

Hanna has worked in education for 24 years, according to a news release from the district. He has worked as an adjunct college professor and public school director of curriculum.


