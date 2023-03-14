March 15, 1923
A good-sized crowd at the I.O.O.F. Hall Thursday night heard the Rev. C.C. Curtis, pastor of the Christian church of Vancouver, Wash., lecture on “The Truth About the Ku Klux Klan.”
He discussed the Klan organization from every angle and defended it from the attacks of its opponents.
He attacked the daily papers, saying they were giving vicious and distorted reports of Klan activities.
March 16, 1933
Both of the Banks of the Twin Cities resumed business Wednesday as though no moratorium had ever been proclaimed.
Deposits were heavy, but both the Institutions modestly attributed this to the fact that a number of people had accumulated a great number of checks during the holiday and took them to the banks Wednesday.
There were no withdrawals more than the necessary run of business would call for and both banks said that their deposits outnumbered the withdrawals many, many times.
March 11, 1943
“The Church on the Hill,” the Zion Lutheran, of Silvana, is reported by Pastor Nickelsen to be enjoying a very good attendance from Sunday to Sunday.
At the annual meeting, held recently, it was decided to introduce the envelope system of financing; they are now in use and the result is good. The synodical mission budget was paid in full, for which all officers and members are thankful.
March 19, 1953
The Preschool-Primary P.-T.A., during its March 11 meeting, heard a report by the Milk Fund chairman, Lois Elford. The Milk Fund provides milk for each first grade child whether or not he can pay for it. The cost is $10.80 per child for the school year.
This year the Milk Fund has not received enough money to pay all expenses; therefore the Preschool-Primary P.T.A. will sponsor a bake sale with all proceeds for the Milk Fund.
March 14, 1963
A new radio, instead of a rebuilt one, was virtually assured for the Camano Island police car last night when the Chamber of Commerce added a donation of $25 to the already collected $215 fund, and voted to place an order for the new equipment.
The chamber is sponsoring the drive for the car radio in order to establish better communication with Stanwood police.
March 14, 1973
The Stanwood Police Department has been plagued with a number of break-ins during recent weeks, but suspects have been apprehended in several instances.
The most recent break-in was reported Sunday night, March 11, when vandals entered the Viking Laundromat. Minor damage to an interior door was discovered and a set of keys is missing, say the proprietors.
March 16, 1983
Live stage entertainment with a bluegrass band, rock bands, and accordion music … clowns leading little children in dances and games … a bagpipe droning somewhere in the crowd … arts and crafts booths …
It is all part of Stanwood-Camano’s third annual May Festival — or simply Mayfest — scheduled for May 13, 14 and 15 in downtown Stanwood.
March 17, 1993
Stanwood School District’s $9.2 million school construction bond proposal failed to gather enough voter support last week.
Voter participation was good enough to validate the election, but the proposal did receive enough affirmative votes to pass.
The request needed support from at least 60 percent of those who voted. It received approval from only 52 percent.
March 19, 2013
Snohomish County Council will take input Wednesday at a public hearing on a proposed that would authorize the issuance and sale of limited tax general obligation bonds (LTGO) up to $120 million to provide long-term financing for a new courthouse, a sheriff’s precinct in south county, laptop computers for all the sheriff’s deputies, as well as Conservation Futures projects and parks and road projects.
The principal of the bond would be paid off by an annual levy of taxes that the county council authorized during the budget process last fall.
