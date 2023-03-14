March 14 photo
1983: 'Dapper Doug’ Jonson selects a suit off the rack at Stanwood’s Young Things children’s clothiers in preparation for a Camano Lutheran Church Fashion Show on Saturday, March 19. With Doug is Nancy Lervick.

March 15, 1923

A good-sized crowd at the I.O.O.F. Hall Thursday night heard the Rev. C.C. Curtis, pastor of the Christian church of Vancouver, Wash., lecture on “The Truth About the Ku Klux Klan.”


