March 1, 1923
The Stanwood Legion basketball team defeated La Conner 23-13. This was a return game, with Stanwood having beaten La Conner a week earlier on the local floor. It was the final game of the season.
March 2, 1933
The East Stanwood Post Office opened its doors to the public for the first time in its new location: the C.J. Gunderson building.
March 11, 1943
During a Stanwood Commercial club meeting, committee members agreed to look into building the first "modern hospital" in the area. The discussion started when members of the public showed up and said a hospital was needed in the area, with overwhelming support for the motion.
Feb. 26, 1953
All teachers in the Twin City schools participated in a dental health workshop sponsored by the Snohomish County and Washington state health departments. The event was held at Twin City High School, with two 40-minute talks from county health officials on dental health, followed by a film called "It's Your Health."
"The American Dental Association has received reports that 33 million new cavities are developing a year in children, ages 6 to 12," The Twin City News reported. "There is a backlog of 285 million cavities. It has been estimated that if all dentists of the nation worked at top speed in only repairing teeth, there would be six new cavities arising for every one filled."
Feb. 28, 1963
Four stop signs went missing, causing the police chief to issue a warning to local motorists.
One sign was removed from the corner near Tiffany Gunderson Funeral Home. Another stop sign at the intersection of 1-Y and the underpass to Florence Road was pulled down and thrown in the ditch for the third time. Yet another stop sign was thrown in the middle of the road near Florence, and another was taken down and left extending into the traffic lane at the sharp curve of Florence.
Feb. 28, 1973
The Stanwood Community Ambulance Service acquired a new phone number, making it so that community members could call an ambulance using both the new number and the old one.
The decision came after several City Council meetings when council members stressed the need for a city-owned phone number. The old phone number was planned to be in effect for the rest of 1973 and then disabled so the new phone number became the only option.
"The new number will be included in the General Telephone directories delivered sometime in August," The Stanwood News reported. "Area residents are asked to make note of the new ambulance service phone number."
March 2, 1983
Residents of the Stillaguamish Valley south of Stanwood met with the Snohomish Conservation District to discuss possible solutions to increased flooding along the river. One idea was to form a local committee to fund an Army Corps of Engineers study, which would propose dredging lower parts of the Stillaguamish River and its outlet into Port Susan Bay. Another proposed solution was more dike construction.
March 3, 1993
Josephine Sunset Home received the Pioneer Award for innovative program and excellence in service from Generations United, a national organization based in Washington, D.C. It received this award for its inter-generational program, which allowed elderly residents to interact with children at the home's child care center. Together, they did activities such as bowling, culinary creations and rhythm bands and crafts.
March 4, 2003
The Stanwood City Council passed a resolution marking 2003 as the year of the city's 100th anniversary. The planned centennial celebration was planned to focus on "Stanwood's rich heritage and pride in the city's educational, cultural, social and economic accomplishments."
Stanwood was incorporated on Sept. 19, 1903.
Feb. 26, 2013
Snohomish County approved a grant to help Stanwood purchase the Hamilton property by the Stillaguamish River south of Highway 532. The $156,000 came from the county's Conservation Future Program.
"The city applied for the grant following the SDAT process last summer, when public input and design recommendations suggested that some kind of waterfront park, ideally with a kayak launch and raised observation platform, would be a popular feature," the Stanwood Camano News reported.
The next step was a purchase and sales agreement.
