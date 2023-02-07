Feb. 8, 1923
The East Stanwood Commercial Club held a dance with 150 guests. A Mount Vernon band played the music, and guests were treated to supper.
Feb. 9, 1933
The East Stanwood City Council decided to repair the south side of a dike near the highway by covering it in clay. It also considered repairs and improvements to the sewer and drainage system.
Feb. 18, 1943
Members of the Stillaguamish Garden Club studied flowering bulbs. The program chairman compiled the data, and the club discussed victory gardens and plans for 1943 vegetable planning.
Feb. 5, 1953
Stanwood's basketball team, the Twin City Cardinals, made a second-half comeback to register an upset victory of 66 to 57 over the Skyhomish Skyrockets. This was the Cardinals' third win against six losses in league play.
Feb. 7, 1963
Two members of the American Legionnaires requested a "safe and sane" fireworks ordinance at the Stanwood council. If the council passed an ordinance, the group planned to set up a local booth in the nine days leading up to the Fourth of July and sell fireworks.
The fire chief disapproved, saying that fireworks were a hazard. The council agreed to hear the community's opinions at the next meeting before making a final decision.
Feb. 7, 1973
According to an advertisement in The Stanwood News, customers could get a three-pound bag of onions for 39 cents, as well as a small basket with five tomatoes also for 39 cents.
Feb. 9, 1983
The Stanwood Planning Commission accepted a petition for a new parking lot on the town's east side. The proposed parking lot would be bounded by 84th Avenue on the east, 272nd Street on the north, 88th Avenue on the west and the alley between 271st and 272nd streets on the south. The petition had been signed with 83% of property owners in support of the project, and the council agreed to hold a public hearing.
Feb. 10, 1993
The Marysville City Council agreed to sell water to the Warm Beach Water Association, ending a decade-long struggle for some Warm Beach residents.
Under the 20-year contract, Marysville agreed to sell up to 200,000 gallons of water from a well at a cost of 62 cents per $1,000 gallons. This followed months of pushing from Warm Beach property owners who wanted a new source of water so they could develop their land.
Feb. 11, 2003
Stanwood's mayor received authorization from the City Council to line up grants and loans for a new sewer treatment plan. There was a Washington water pollution control revolving loan for $8.8 million, which was a zero-interest loan over 20 years. The council also approved a state centennial clean water fund grant agreement for $2.6 million. Combined, the $11.4 million went to construct the new facility, designed to keep up with the rapid growth the Stanwood area had started experiencing.
Feb. 5, 2013
Stanwood considered new poultry regulations within the city limits. Stanwood's municipal code only allowed poultry -- chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks, pigeons and other domestic fowl -- if they were kept to a minimum of 100 feet from adjoining residences. This meant that those who had poultry often got requests from community members asking if they could raise chickens on their property.
"The city of Stanwood has a long history as a farm community," the then-mayor said to the Stanwood Camano News. "We want to make sure our city codes support and encourage our historic ties to agriculture and promote sustainability. We are looking for input on the proposed changes from city residents who currently own chickens or who are thinking of purchasing chicks this spring."
