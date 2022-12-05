Nov. 30, 1922
The town council ordered residents to clean their properties, or the city would do it and charge the owners the cost.
“The council’s ire was roused to this militant point because of complaints that piles of ancient tin cans are exposed to the public gaze on many premises, notably along abandoned parts of the waterfront,” said The Stanwood News.
Dec. 1, 1932
Two hundred people gathered for a choir reception in the East Stanwood Commercial Club rooms. Performances consisted of The Stanwood Chorus — with two musical sections: one in English and one in Norwegian — and local Everett singers. There was also tap dancing, an accordion solo and one poetry reading, among others.
“Dancing until a late hour rounded out the delightful evening,” The Twin City News said.
Dec. 2, 1942
An advertisement in The Twin City News encouraged citizens to invest in the war effort.
“During these critical weeks, you probably will be visited by a representative of one of the securities firms or banks,” the advertisement said. “Your government is not asking you to give anything to this Nine Billion Dollar Drive. It is asking you to lend it all of the money you can possibly invest in what is the safest investment in the world — at a good rate of interest.”
The First National Bank of Stanwood and National Bank of East Stanwood were listed as banks that customers could visit.
Dec. 4, 1952
The Twin City Parent-Teacher Association purchased 35 acres of land for $180, then donated it to the school district. The land went to use as a tree farm and conservation of natural resources project. This was put to good use for forestry and tree farming in vocational agriculture classes at the schools.
Dec. 6, 1962
The Island County commissioners debated whether or not to form a joint library district with Snohomish County. One commissioner was for it, one was against and one was undecided.
The issue came after Island County voters voted in favor of forming a library district in the county’s rural areas. Some opposed the idea of a joint district because voters did not vote for a joint district and Island County would only have two commissioners on the seven-man board while Snohomish would have five. However, most residents at the meeting were for the joint district.
Nov. 29, 1972
A Stanwood plant that had sold beef in the area for 30 years were in the process of opening up a horsemeat market. Workers at The Florence Packing Company were in the planning stage, trying to fulfill the strict requirements in place, such as selling horsemeat exclusively and having a federal inspector onsite.
“Horsemeat is about half the price of beef,” a worker said to The Stanwood News. “And we’ve had people ask about buying it locally. We have to say not yet, but we are working on it.”
Dec. 1, 1982
Volunteers, called Senior Serfs, helped seniors do things they could not do such as balancing their checkbook, pruning their trees, cooking meals, cutting wood or walking their dog. The Second Chance Thrift Shop held a drawing twice a month out of its customers from the preceding two weeks, and the winning customer got to choose a wide range of services from volunteers.
The free service was part of the Camano Senior Services as a way of reaching more people on Camano.
Dec. 2, 1992
The Stanwood City Council approved a plan to move the police department from city hall to the Seafirst Bank building. The money came from a loan in the city’s sewer fund. The move would allow the police to have more visibility, avoid overcrowding at city hall and be more accessible to the public.
“Currently, we have no interview rooms which should be providing privacy and confidentiality for witnesses, victims and suspects,” the mayor said to The Stanwood Camano News. “The bank building would have that space.”
Dec. 3, 2002
The Snohomish County Tourism Bureau opened its new “welcome center” in Stanwood, located near exit 212. The center was intended to be the official visitor information site and be open seven days a week, 362 days of the year.
“Our goal is to catch travelers driving south on I-5 before they pass up the north part of Snohomish County,” the chairman told The Stanwood Camano News. “The information provided by visitor center staff is expected to be an economic boon to our smaller rural communities.”
Dec. 4, 2012
The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office extended its hours to meet the influx of gay couples registering to get married. This was the result of Referendum 74, which marked Washington as the ninth state to legalize same-sex marriage.
While the auditor’s office usually closed for an hour between noon to 1 p.m., they said the office would stay open after the 5 p.m. closing time as needed.
