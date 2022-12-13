Dec. 7, 1922
The Manning-Wyman Overall Company bought 900 lots in Birmingham to construct an overall factory. The company brought 100 operators and 100 machines with them, from their origins in Butte, Montana.
“In addition to the 100 operators, 25 other workers are given employment by the Manning-Wayman co. in the shipping, accounting and sales departments,” said The Stanwood News. “The company has water frontage at Birmingham, but will do all its shipping by rail.”
Dec. 8, 1932
Students in Warm Beach and Florence had an unexpected day off after high winds, towering tides and heavy rain flooded streets throughout the district. The bus that transported these students to Stanwood Union High School could not get through, allowing the students to take an enforced holiday.
Dec. 10, 1942
Snohomish County’s local draft board announced that draft registration would be held in Arlington from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26. Eighteen-year-old men lined up to register for military service. Island County registration would be held on Dec. 18, with Camano Island boys registering at a resident’s house.
Dec. 11, 1952
A new funeral home opened to the public, with The Twin City News calling it “the most complete undertaking establishments with chapel in northwest Washington.” It opened at the corner of Union and Mitchell Streets, with modern architecture and space for the bereaved to grieve privately.
Dec. 13, 1962
Stanwood Community Fair board members drew up plans for a proposed cattle barn on the fairgrounds. The cattle barn would be available to lease out during the off-season, which would raise money for the fair. They tentatively approved the plan, which would require building a 32-by-100-foot structure.
Dec. 6, 1972
The state approved $64,125 for the development of Church Creek Park, which was slated to begin work in early 1973.
Dec. 8, 1982
Island County’s fresh war supply was in jeopardy due to an increasing population pumping water faster than can be replenished, according to a government report. U.S. Geological Survey investigators, who participated in this study in cooperation with Island County’s planning department, said the problem was most prominent in northeastern and southern Camano Island.
Groundwater had higher chloride concentrations than the limit allowed, due to saltwater intrusion from underground aquifers being pushed beyond capacity. Solutions were not included in the report, but the scientists did call for further studies into the aquifers.
Dec. 9, 1992
Citing environmental consciousness, the Stanwood City Council vowed to use recycled/recyclable products for its own use whenever possible.
Dec. 10, 2002
Construction of the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center was well underway. Community members had the option of donating to help build the center, earning different rewards in the process. It was $100 for a donor board, $250 for a memorial board, $500 for a patron board, $2,000 for a brass hall board, $10,000 for an entrance sign plaque and $25,000 for a room plaque.
Dec. 11, 2012
Stanwood High School partnered with Children of the Nations to box up 40,000 meals for orphaned children in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and several African countries. The event raised $10,000, with each meal costing 25 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.