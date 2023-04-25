April 26, 1923
Pupils in the grade school this week are working like beavers on the final rehearsals of the pageant and operetta which are to be staged in the high school auditorium Friday night of next week.
“Cinderella” is under the direction of Miss Frances Elkins and the pageant is being coached J. Lee Palmer.
“Liberty Speaks” is the title of the pageant, which will graphically portray the manner in which America absorbs the nationalities of the world and moulds them into loyal citizens of the United States.
April 27, 1933
“America is so sick it is necessary to inject poison into her veins,” declared Dr. J.W. Hindley of Edmonds in speaking before the Kiwanis Club on Wednesday.
“It is the last drastic remedy used on a patient, to carry across a critical period until natural laws can have sufficient time to restore health. Let us hope that the patient will regain normal health before permanent body-destroying habits have been formed” said Hindley.
The speaker declared that the temporary expedients now being put into effect by the Government, as means to an end, would eventually put the old Ship of State back onto an even keel.
April 29, 1943
Congressman Henry M. Jackson, accompanied by Ed Hennessy, the democratic chairman for Snohomish county, were guests of Carl E. Edlund Wednesday afternoon on an inspection tour of the local shipyard.
Talking to a representative of this paper following a tour of the yard, Mr. Jackson expressed himself as highly pleased with the progress made by the Edlund company. This company, we are told, was one of the last to receive barge contracts, but so far has accomplished more than contemporary concern.
April 23, 1953
Blooms by the thousands will greet visitors to the 1953 Skagit Valley Tulip Show being held in LaConner, Saturday and Sunday, April 25th and 26th.
Two gymnasiums will be used for the many and varied displays, well calculated to bring forth the oh’s and ah’s of the thousands expected to attend this year’s events.
The Skagit Tulip Show is one of the outstanding displays of its kind put on by any of the towns in Western Washington, as attested by the increased attendance and comments from the visitors from many parts of the Northwest.
April 25, 1963
Children who will enter the first grade at Stanwood Elementary next September are being sent invitations to the school party at 1 o’clock Friday, May 3, in the multi-purpose room at the school. Mothers are invited to accompany their little fall first-graders.
While the children visit the rooms, mothers will be given time to register their youngsters and learn about school procedures. Birth certificates, or other proof of birth, must accompany registration.
April 25, 1973
Stanwood’s Mayor Donald K. Moa has proclaimed Saturday, April 28 as Loyalty Day. In observance of this special occasion, a Loyalty Day Parade is being sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in cooperation with the American Legion Post No. 92.
April 27, 1983
Steve Faulkner of Stanwood and his Labrador “Pooh,” who together in February saved a woman from drowning in the Skagit River, will be the grand marshals of this year’s Loyalty Day parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of the D.O. Pearson house on 102nd. The parade — which as of Friday included 23 entries — will then head south on 102nd, east on Main Street and along 271st to the Burlington Northern railroad tracks.
April 28, 1993
A golf-ball-size leak in the city water main spewed about 75,000 gallons of water a day before it was repaired, Stanwood Public Works Director Gary Armstrong said recently.
The leak, which was located in a 12-inch water main near the park-and-ride lot on 268th Pl. NW., was found several weeks ago during a city-commissioned hunt for flaws in the city water system.
According to city water manager Bill Beckman, 75,000 gallons is enough water to meet the daily water needs of approximately 400 homes.
April 29, 2003
For the first time in recent memory, Stanwood’s two middle schools are producing a musical together.
On May 16 and 17, Port Susan Middle School and Stanwood Middle School will present “Annie Jr.” at the Stanwood High School Performing Arts Center.
“Annie Jr.” is a version of the classic Annie story specifically written for younger actors and actresses. It includes many well-known songs, such as “Maybe,” “Little Girls,” and of course, “Tomorrow.
April 29, 2013
March went out with a band flash for two Stanwood girls.
Kinsey DeFolo and Kaitlyn Bostrom, from the Stanwood area, auditioned for Cornish College of the Arts intensive summer dance program — and they made it.
“There were so many applicants that the school had to audition to make appropriate cuts,” said Becky Fuentes, their instructor at Premiere Dance Stanwood. “The girls have been looking forward to this opportunity for over a year and pushed themselves in preparation. The hard work and focus has paid off.”
