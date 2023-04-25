1963 pic
1963 — Dan Kerr of Kerr’s Canvans and Upholstery, new Stanwood firm, operates one of the numerous specialized sewing machines that enable the company to turn out a broad variety of fabrications from canvas and other materials. Company was formerly located at Conway, where it was known as Conway Tent and Awning Company.

 SC NEWS files

April 26, 1923

Pupils in the grade school this week are working like beavers on the final rehearsals of the pageant and operetta which are to be staged in the high school auditorium Friday night of next week.


