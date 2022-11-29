Christmas wonderland event

Christmas decorations, arrangements, table settings, corsages and scores of new ideas for the holiday season were shown at the "Christmas Wonderland" event at the Legion Hall on the east side. More than 225 exhibits were displayed, and the event was sponsored by three local garden clubs. 

 SC News file

Nov. 23, 1922

S.A. Thompson & Co. advertised Thanksgiving groceries where you could buy a pound of cranberries, a pound of sweet potatoes, canned pumpkins, a pound of squash and two stalks of celery for 77 cents.


