Nov. 23, 1922
S.A. Thompson & Co. advertised Thanksgiving groceries where you could buy a pound of cranberries, a pound of sweet potatoes, canned pumpkins, a pound of squash and two stalks of celery for 77 cents.
Nov. 24, 1932
Several local organizations — Stanwood Commercial Club, East Stanwood Commercial Club, Stanwood Kiwanis Club, American Legion, Sons of Norway, Odd Fellows Lodge and The Masonic Lodge — banded together to create an organization called Stanwood’s Associated Charities. Each club chose a representative for the organization, which would allow for one central agency for people to donate clothing, bedding, furniture and canned foods.
Nov. 26, 1942
The Postmaster General announced that Christmas gifts needed to be in the mail by Dec. 1 in order to make it on time.
“Unprecedented wartime demands on the postal and transportation systems, plus a prospective record volume of Christmas mailings” were cited by The Twin City News as factors leading to the early deadline. About 21,950 mail cars were required in 1941 to deliver packages between Dec. 12 and 24, but now those cars were being used for the armed services.
Railroads used hundreds of steel cars to make up for the shortage, but the early deadline was still necessary.
Nov. 27, 1952
X-ray equipment was installed in the county health department in Everett. Free X-ray examinations were available for the public on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at particular hours, at no cost and with no appointment needed.
Nov. 29, 1962
Legion Hall was covered with Christmas decorations as part of “Christmas Wonderland,” an event sponsored by the three local garden clubs. The event was complete with Madonnas, candles, bells, kissing rings, table trees, corsages, garlands and tincraft. Stockings, a children’s table and silver tea were also included.
Nov. 22, 1972
The Stanwood Camano Fair was rated as “good” at the Washington Fairs Association Convention in Olympia. With room for improvement, judges said the fair’s weak spots were in special exhibits, livestock barn conditions and the general decorations in the fairgrounds. The Blacksmith Shop and Pioneer House were noted as the fair’s strengths, along with expanded horse activities.
Nov. 24, 1982
Residents gathered for “Scandinavian Christmas in Stanwood,” an event hosted by the Stanwood Merchant’s Association. Singers and musicians rode through the business district while each store turned on its Christmas lights in succession. Hot cider and donuts were served to the public.
The next morning, residents decorated and lit the town's Christmas tree and held a Santa Claus parade, with children getting to do meet-and-greets afterwards.
Nov. 25, 1992
Stanwood Elementary prepared an emergency earthquake plan for the first time in its history. According to the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management Services, the school was “one of the best (they’d) ever toured in terms of safety." The completed plan — which would include emergency shelter lasting 72 hours to one week — was expected by March 1993 and would be updated yearly.
Nov. 26, 2002
Warm Beach Camp on Marine Drive hosted its Lights of Christmas Festival, with one million lights decked out across the area. The event also had a nativity scene, live music, crafts, food, children’s pony ride, a petting farm, draft horse wagon rides, train rides and a children’s theater.
Nov. 27, 2012
A Camano Island man was sued for trying to sell an Oscar on the internet. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences statuette was sold to a man in Florida for $25,000, who was refunded after he expressed concerns about the item’s authenticity.
Before long, the academy had contacted the seller, saying it might have been stolen from Aaron Rochin, who won for sound work on the 1978 movie, “The Deer Hunter.” The seller told the academy’s attorneys that he no longer had the award and it was probably fake anyway.
