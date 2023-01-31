files131.jpg
Edward K. Wright, an assistant cashier at The National Bank of East Stanwood, also served as chairman for the March of Dimes in the Twin City area. He is adding up returns from the March of Dimes cards that were mailed out. 

Feb. 1, 1923

The Stanwood News held a contest by printing pictures of 12 large cities in the U.S. Contestants needed to write their guesses along with their name and address and mail it to the city contest editor.  The first five people to guess all of the cities correctly won a dollar each. 


