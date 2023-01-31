Feb. 1, 1923
The Stanwood News held a contest by printing pictures of 12 large cities in the U.S. Contestants needed to write their guesses along with their name and address and mail it to the city contest editor. The first five people to guess all of the cities correctly won a dollar each.
Feb. 2, 1933
Don's Cash and Carry advertised a sale in The Twin City News. Customers could get an 8-pound bag of sugar for 31 cents, bacon for 16 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 25 cents.
Feb. 11, 1943
Those who lived too far away from a marketing center to buy their rationed foods once a month were given certificates by local war price and rationing boards. The certificates were valid for 60 days after issue, but the full value needed to be spent all at once.
Jan. 29, 1953
The Lions Club of East Stanwood hosted a March of Dimes dance at Woodland Hall. Admission was $1 each with proceeds helping children with polio.
Jan. 31, 1963
Stanwood's new junior high school released its first honor roll, with 17 "high honor" students rating a 3.5 GPA or better. Fifty students had at least a 3.0, or B, average.
Jan. 31, 1973
A touring bookmobile drove around the Stanwood-Camano area, allowing residents to greet the driver and give him their finished library books. The driver returned incoming books back into circulation or set them aside for reserves. The bookmobile also carried up to 3,000 books -- as many as some county libraries.
"This is personalized work," a driver told The Stanwood News. "We get to know our patrons and everyone is special in some different way. We have coffee in front of their houses in good weather."
Feb. 2, 1983
Iverson Beach flooded after 100 feet of sea dike gave way during a high tide. The dike break caused farmland along Iverson Road and basements in beachside homes to be inundated with water.
Feb. 3, 1993
Six cases of E-coli were reported in Island County, and 60 were reported in Snohomish County during a food contamination scare that actually infected over 600 people in Washington and led to four deaths. The bacteria-contaminated hamburger meat traced to Jack in the Box made national headlines and changed how meat is inspected in the U.S. While no Stanwood residents were infected, a 15-year-old Camano Island girl caught the strain.
Feb. 4, 2003
Plans to remove a stop light at 88th Avenue NW and Highway 532 met with vocal public opposition at a Stanwood City Council meeting. The plan was to remove the light from the entry point into downtown Stanwood and replace it with a light at a proposed new intersection at 92nd Avenue NW and Highway 532.
Business owners predicted their customer bases would suffer greatly because drivers would refuse to circle all the way around 92nd. It would be more dangerous without the light, the owners said.
"It took us years to get that light," a resident said at the meeting. "I don't understand how you could want to remove it. People used to die there."
After hearing protests from many, the council put the idea on hold. A joint council-planning commission workshop was scheduled for later to give the council "time to think about it," the Stanwood Camano News reported.
Jan. 29, 2013
The Camano Center offered a free firearm safety class, sponsored by the Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation. It was a one-day event and had no shooting or ammunition.
It covered fundamental safety rules, types of firearms, safe handling and storage, basic etiquette for gun shops and shooting ranges, Washington state self-defense laws and firearm selection.
