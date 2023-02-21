Feb, 22, 1923
Students, called "amateur cooks" by The Stanwood News, showed off their cakes in a cake contest at the Camano schoolhouse. No winner was announced.
"The cakes were all excellent, and it was hard for the judges to decide on the best," The Stanwood News reported.
Feb. 23, 1933
Snohomish County held demonstrations to instruct farmers on how to get rid of moles in the upcoming mole season. At these demonstrations, a representative from the Biological Survey showed proper mole control and trapping methods.
March 4, 1943
The American Legion Auxiliary announced that three $100 scholarships would be provided to young women who were interested in becoming nurses.
"These awards are provided in the interest of the war effort and present needs for trained nurses," The Twin City News reported.
To apply, interested women needed recommendations from their high school principal, their family physician, a businessman, a "prominent citizen" and an American Legion Auxiliary member.
Feb. 19, 1953
The Twin City basketball team beat Anacortes 53-39, qualifying it for the annual tournament. The tournament opened in Mount Vernon with a game against Monroe.
Feb. 21, 1963
Three girls and six boys were awarded bikes from the Stanwood News subscription contest. Families that purchased a new subscription or renewed an old one within a three-week period were randomly drawn to win a bike.
Feb. 21, 1973
The Stanwood Spartans narrowly beat the Mount Vernon Bulldogs during a basketball game that ended 58-57.
Feb. 23, 1983
The Terry's Corner shopping center plans were officially submitted. Acquest Corp., a development firm that owned the land, submitted plans for the north Camano Island shopping center to Island County's planning department, one of the first steps in obtaining an access permit. The next step was a State Environmental Policy Act review.
Feb. 24, 1993
A local comedy team, The Warm Beach Athletic Association Garden Auxiliary Men's Precision Lawn Mower Drill Team, performed in a Washington Mutual Bank advertisement that aired statewide.
"The bank felt the group would be a good example of how Washington state has many 'unusual people,'" a spokesperson for the drill team told the Stanwood Camano News.
Feb. 25, 2003
The Healthy Heart exam opened at the Stanwood-Camano Medical Center. The exam was a 30-minute screening program to assess a person's risk of cardiovascular disease. Adults of any age could self-refer to the screening program, which cost $49 per person. It was offered the fourth Wednesday of every other month at the medical center, and also on a monthly basis at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon and United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.
"Co-sponsored by Affiliated Health Services and Pacific Northwest Cardiology, the goal of the program is to raise individual awareness of cardiovascular disease risk factors and to provide early detection among high-risk individuals," The Stanwood Camano News reported. "L.I.F.E services also offers cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary rehabilitation, diabetes education, congestive heart failure monitoring and ongoing fitness programs."
Feb. 19, 2013
Voters approved the transportation benefit district sales tax, which charged shoppers in Stanwood an extra two cents for every $10 they spent. The money then went toward the city's revenue for street, sidewalk and trail projects. The vote passed with 68% votes for the measure and 32% against.
