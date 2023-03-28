2013 pic 1 copy
2013: The Stanwood Spectacular began Saturday morning with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees and a thick layer of fog masking a 70-degree day ahead. But as clouds began to lift about 9 a.m., hundreds of people had gathered at Stanwood-Camano Fairgrounds for the annual Eagle Club’s Easter egg hunt. Jack Hensrud, 3, of Camano Island, examines the egg he found in the tall grass.

March 29, 1923

Dr. M.S. Cook was elected Monday night to succeed D.G. Bennie as president of the Stanwood school board. Andrew Leknes was reelected clerk.


