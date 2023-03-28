March 29, 1923
Dr. M.S. Cook was elected Monday night to succeed D.G. Bennie as president of the Stanwood school board. Andrew Leknes was reelected clerk.
At the same the East Stanwood board re-elected Peter Henning chairman and C.R. Amundson clerk.
The Stanwood board voted to employ John Wickdahl as engineer at the high school to succeed John Stering, who has resigned. Wickdahl’s’ salary is to be $110 a month.
March 30, 1933
Technocracy, with all its amazing and diversified embellishments was the theme of a very interesting discussion before the Stanwood Kiwanis club on Wednesday, by Attorney James Hammack of Mount Vernon.
Mr. Hammack made it quite clear to his hearers that he was not a confirmed Disciple of Technocracy, but found many interesting features in the principles outline by the leading Technocrats of the country. He said he did subscribe quite heartily to the theory that the machine should be the servant of man, rather than man a servant of the machine.
April 1, 1943
Mayor Dockendorf called up this morning to learn if we knew why our citizens don’t turn in their tin cans at the depot which he has established in the Ketchum building back of Allan’s grocery.
We told him we didn’t know, but presumed it is because of the thriftless, shiftless attitude of many people who are patriotic enough, but like to put off until tomorrow many things that should be done today.
Please know, dear reader, that Uncle Sam’s munitions and ordnance centers are really in need of tin, a commodity mighty hard to get with the Japanese in control of the producing centers.
April 2, 1953
Last week we heralded the good news of the spring festival to be presented under the auspices of the Sons and Daughters of Norway at the High School Auditorium on Saturday evening, April 4th.
The talent provided for this entertainment is the best of its kind obtainable in the Northwest. Each number is tops in its field, and arrange to carry a strong appeal to people for all ages. If you have an appreciation for good, clean entertainment with a thrill, you will surely arrange to be present at the festival.
March 28, 1963
A date with the whole family for the Karnival Kraze this coming Saturday night, March 30, is sure to be a success, according to members of Twin City Wives club, sponsoring the affair. Carnival concessions, games, contests, stunts, bingo and all the rest of the typical carnival entertainment will begin at 7 o’clock in the Stillaguamish Grange hall.
A local and unidentified “known” will be there with all kinds of antics. Door-barker Gordon Lund will be on duty to bark the various attractions, prizes will be offered at the various booths and there is no admission charge.
March 28, 1973
For weeks 4-H’er throughout Snohomish County had been tuning up their show-and-tell techniques for their District Demonstration Day, and last week they did their thing.
Convenient locations in Alderwood Manor, Monroe and Silvana make the three-day stint easy on travel. Local groups met at Silvana’s Viking Hall.
“We have averaged over 300 demonstrations a year over the last seven years,” says T.O. Larson, 4-H coordinator for Snohomish County working with the Agricultural Extension Service.
March 30, 1983
The idea of seeking one’s fortune in Alaska — and the risks that journey involves — isn’t new to the daring crab fisherman working out of Dutch Harbor.
This year marks the 85th anniversary of the time more than 50 Stanwood area men left home to wring gold and opportunity from the northern territories.
Grace Cornwell of Camano Island is a niece of one of the men who found their fortune in the north country. She has written a brief history of the event and, on behalf of the Stanwood Area Historical Society, has presented it on several occasions.
March 31, 1993
Another political season is just a few months away.
This summer, Stanwood area candidates will plan campaigns for Snohomish County, City of Stanwood, Stanwood School District, and area fire district positions.
Council positions for three Snohomish County Council districts, including north county’s District 1, will be up for election. The incumbents are Ross Kane of Warm Beach in District 1, Karen Miller in District 4, and Peter Hurley in District 5.
All three are Democrats. The filing fee for the District 1 council race is $464.
April 1, 2003
What’s DAT? Who’s DAT? Where’s DAT?
Design Stanwood’s Steering Committee has answered those questions frequently for the past six months.
In case you’ve haven’t heard, on April 25, 26, and 27, DAT comes to Stanwood.
It’s an acronym for Design Assistance Team, whose Design Stanwood volunteers hope will provide answers to some of the immediate problems and challenges facing the town as growth and development pose news questions for the community and its leaders.
April 2, 2013
What is a chicken and why does it have to stay 100 feet from the fence?
Stanwood City Council answered those questions in Ordinance 1340 which was approved Thursday.
In short, the chicken, i.e. poultry and rabbits, no longer need to stay 100 feet from “any adding residence."
Poultry is defined as “chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks, pigeons, peahens and other domestic fowl.”
