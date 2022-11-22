Acquest West Sign - Terry's Corner

Terry's Corner on the north end of Camano Island, owned by Bellevue development firm Acquest West. This was the land before the company announced plans to build a shopping center on the 12-acre site. 

 Stanwood Camano News file photo

Nov. 16, 1922

The freshmen at Stanwood High School were “humbled” by an initiation ceremony performed by the sophomores. Girls had their faces rubbed with vaseline and their clothes powdered with corn starch, while the freshman adviser went through a ritual of his own. 


