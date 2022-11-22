Nov. 16, 1922
The freshmen at Stanwood High School were “humbled” by an initiation ceremony performed by the sophomores. Girls had their faces rubbed with vaseline and their clothes powdered with corn starch, while the freshman adviser went through a ritual of his own.
“After being well showered with cornstarch and having his clothes exceedingly twisted around backward, he looked no longer like a dignified science teacher,” said The Stanwood News.
Each person participating in the initiation — freshman and sophomore alike — were given four tickets. Audience members were also given a glass of punch, sandwich, popcorn ball and an “all-day sucker.”
Nov. 17, 1932
The Stanwood Pirates beat Marysville 14-0 in a football game that marked a first for the school. It allowed Stanwood to complete another undefeated season and make two consecutive county championships — the first time in the school’s history, The Twin City News reported.
Nov. 19, 1942
A fuel shortage posed problems for the elderly and poor in rural parts of the area, who relied on it to stay warm in the winter. Wood was used as an alternative, but many found it difficult to gather logs. While some people in the community volunteered to gather wood for the needy, the lack of fuel and labor still posed a problem.
“There are probably hundreds of old folks placed in the same predicament by scarcity of labor, with the boys who used to do this work now working for Uncle Sam,” The Twin City News reported.
Nov. 20, 1952
The Whidbey-Camano Island Ferry Association said they would need to raise approximately $40,000 for a ferry between Whidbey and Camano islands. They agreed that they would seek this money from Island County, and have this ferry service be operated by the county instead of the state.
Nov. 22, 1962
Stanwood High School halted its hot lunch service after a fire broke out in the cafeteria. The fire department put out the fire as soon as possible, but there was still considerable damage — so, students were transported to Lincoln for lunch. Stanwood students who brought cold lunch ate in the cafeteria like normal.
Nov. 15, 1972
The Stanwood Camano School District held a public meeting in the Stanwood High School cafeteria to discuss the school’s operations. Members of the public were invited to ask questions and give feedback on how the district could improve its services after a levy failed to pass the previous year.
“We’re going to the community to find out what they expect in their schools… We want to keep the public informed as to the actual cuts we suffered,” the superintendent said at the meeting, according to The Stanwood News. “Now the Board needs to know, is the public satisfied with this year’s program; should something be added, or subtracted to make the curriculum better?”
The meeting separated into discussion groups, with a school director included in each group to answer questions.
Nov. 17, 1982
Acquest West, a Bellevue development firm, announced its plans to construct a shopping center at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. A construction date had not been announced, as they had to meet the requirements imposed by Island County planners.
Nov. 18, 1992
271st Street closed as a holiday block party commenced. Stanwood businesses opened their doors and hosted new art show openings, live music and special store promotions.
Nov. 19, 2002
3.3 acres of Terry’s Corner was donated to the state on the 61st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. To honor the event, the upcoming park was named Freedom Park, complete with a memorial for Pearl Harbor victims.
“Today a piece of American history still lives among us,” The Freedom Park document said. “The Pearl Harbor survivors are a living historical treasure and a symbol of selfless service in preserving American freedom.”
Nov. 20, 2012
As part of its 100th birthday, Washington State Parks Recreation Commission developed land-use plans for all state parks. Camano Island State Park was on the agenda this time, with 30 people attending a “very positive” meeting to discuss the future of the park. They discussed recreational uses, natural resources and park structures.
The team’s goal was to incorporate the best ideas into a preliminary plan and present it to the public in January or February.
