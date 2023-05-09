1973 pic edit
Buy Now

“If I Loved You … “ The musical stage play “Carousel” will be presented by Stanwood High School students at three performances: a matinee at 1 p.m., May 17 and again at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, May 18 and 19. The play will be staged in the old Lincoln School. Admission is $1.50 for adults and for students, $1. Shown practicing for his role of leading man is Richard Crouch as Billy Bigelow … he would like this “if he loved her” … and Carol Rygg as Julie Jordan. (Photo by Howard Hansen)

 SC NEWS archives

May 10, 1923

Raymond Johnson, of the sixth grade, has won the local prize offered by the W.C.T.U. for the best essay on the harmful effects from use of tobacco.


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.