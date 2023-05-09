May 10, 1923
Raymond Johnson, of the sixth grade, has won the local prize offered by the W.C.T.U. for the best essay on the harmful effects from use of tobacco.
His essay was then entered in the county contest where it again won first prize. The essay will now entered in the state contest.
The Stanwood high school was the only one to take part. Sylvia Tallackson and Mildred Jessen were awarded the local and county prizes.
May 11, 1933
The merchants of the Twin Cities are sponsoring a baseball team which has entered the Snohomish County baseball league which consists of seven teams.
The first league game of the season will be played Sunday with the Question mark team of Everett. The game will be played at the school grounds and it will be called at 2:30.
On Friday evening the local team will play a practice game at Mount Vernon. The game will be called at 6 p.m.
Gus Hellend one of the community’s most enthusiastic boomers has been chosen manager of the Twin City Team. He thinks he has a fast team.
May 6, 1943
Sergeant Maynard W. Christensen, son of Mrs. W.T. Christensen, Stanwood, was graduated Monday from the Army Air Forces Flexible Gunnery School at Fort Myers, Florida.
Now qualified as an aerial gunner, he will now become a member of one of the thousands of bomber crews which will be sent overseas in a few weeks to battle the Nazis or the (Japanese) somewhere “over there.” He will receive his crew training at an operational training field in the United States.
Hundreds of gunners are graduated each week from the school, located near Fort Myers. The course lasts only five weeks and covers everything from BB and skeet shooting to firing from the power operated turret of a large B-34 Bomber on special missions over the Gulf of Mexico.
May 7, 1953
Those who were present all agree that the dance and May basket party given by the young group of the Catholic Church in the Stanwood city hall last Friday night was truly a happy event. Those in charge and who took care of the promoting were Mesdames Dennis Hamilton and Harold Ludwig.
Frank Pigort and an orchestra of Victoria Heights musicians furnished the music and received many compliments for the perfect time and zip they put into each number, from two-step to waltz. It was the kind of music that makes everybody dance — both old and young.
May 9, 1963
Youngsters 9 to 15 years, who live in the Stanwood school district and want to enter the Kid’s Fishing Derby must have their application blanks in the hands of Mrs. Art Anderson by tomorrow, May 10.
The Derby will be held Saturday, May 18, in the waters off Camano Island. Rules of the contest, given in last week’s NEWS, pointed out that only the first 100 youngsters that send applications will be accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult sponsor.
A bicycle is the first prize and there are many more prizes of equal interest to young contestants.
May 9, 1973
The Stanwood School District has been accepted and is participating in “Operation Brush-In,” a program of self-administered topical fluoride, brushed on the teeth by children in the classrooms. The State Dental Department of Health is sponsoring and funding the procedure.
School Nurse, Mrs. Elaind Hilde applied to Dr. Dennis McKee, supervisor of the Washington State Dental Health Department in Olympia, last November on behalf of the Stanwood School District. The local district’s application for participation in the program was approved.
May 11, 1983
Stanwood High School’s Computer Programming and Data Processing program is in its second full year and, according to instructor Rod Johnston, it is turning out to be very successful and popular with students.
Enrollment for the basic computer education class has doubled since its start in January, 1980. This year Johnston estimates there will be 40 students who successfully complete the program.
“It has done well,” Johnston said last week. “Several of our students from last year’s class have gone on to college computer programs. One just graduated from the ITT computer course.”
May 12, 1993
Long life and tender, loving care on on-site septic systems will be the program topic when Lake Martha Residents (LMR) meet tomorrow evening, Thursday, May 13, at the Warm Beach Fire Hall, upstairs meeting room.
Meeting time is 7 to 9 p.m. The fire hall is located at Marine Drive and Lakewood Road.
Rich Ollivier, Environmental Health Specialist from Snohomish County Health District, will present an educational talk and video with an overview of septic systems, available alternatives and what homeowners can do to protect the lake’s water quality.
May 12, 2003
Stanwood area residents can help track West Nile virus (WNV) activity in Snohomish County.
Snohomish Health District recently reactivated an information line people can user to report the location of dead birds in the county.
Dead crows in particular are early indicators of virus activity because this family of bird is most susceptible to infection.
May 7, 2013
The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker. The bookstore, the art gallery, the strip club.
Stallions, Inc., which has clubs in the Seattle area, has decided that Stanwood might like some adult entertainment. Specifically, male strippers. Who doesn’t love a waxed chest?
Stallions is looking to graze in the former La Ti Dog pet shop on Main Street in the east end of downtown Stanwood.
Deborah Knight, city administrator, said that area of the city is zoned MB-I, and will require an administrative determination to see if adult entertainment is an accepted use.
