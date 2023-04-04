April 5, 1923
Poultry raising is proving a successful and profitable venture for Victor and Herman Lund, of Camano Island, who went into the business a little more than a year ago.
During the past year they have never received less than 25 cents a dozen for their eggs, despite the fact that the local market at times was under that, according to the Lund brothers, who dropped in at The News office this week.
Two things are essential to success in the egg bins, they have found: First, a practical knowledge of chickens and how to take care of them; second a marketing association, with honest and businesslike officials conducting their affairs.
April 6, 1933
The Stanwood Volunteer Fire Department held its regular banquet for wives of members and their husbands Tuesday night of this week. About sixty were present and partook of a 3 course banquet served by Van Baker of the Regis Cafe.
Harold Sorrenson acted as toastmaster. A talk was given by May Chas. Dockendort, George Hancock gave a sketch, Miss Eunice Sousie gave a reading, Miss Lenore Hendershot gave a vacol solo, accompanied by Miss Hortense Sholbe, Miss Sholbe also gave a piano solo. Miss Martha Gesdahl gave a group of piano solos. Willie Larson played the accordion.
April 8, 1943
A partnership that will be of considerable interest to the farmers of this community was formed this week between Dr. Carl Hjort and Dr. H. E. Warinske, veterinarians. They will operate from the office of Dr. Hjort on Main street, Stanwood. Their phone number will be Peoples 534.
Both doctors took their degree in veterinary medicine from Washington State College. Dr. Hjort graduated in 1916, and has practiced out of Stanwood. Dr. Warinske was in the class of ’42.
April 2, 1953
Mrs. Albert Frederickson in a colorful setting was installed worthy matron of Stanwood Chapter No. 76, Order of the Easter Star, Wednesday evening, March 25, in the Masonic Temple.
The chapter room was distinctive in its decorations of gold and green, the color scheme chosen by the new worthy matron, which also was carried out in her beautiful gold colored taffeta gown upon which she wore an orchid corsage presented to her by her family.
April 4, 1963
A busy season is anticipated at the local Stokely-Van Camp plant according to manager Russ Galyean, who stated Tuesday that the plant will be running at peak capacity if all goes well.
The acreage estimate is similar to last year. The 1963 price schedule is not yet available, but is expected to made known very soon.
Approximately 7,000 tons of peas are planned, the bulk of which will be in Skagit county. The strawberry pack will probably be down a bit, but an increase in cauliflower acreage is expected.
April 4, 1973
The Stanwood Middle School faculty employed a stifling zone defense midway through their rough-and-tumble contest with the high school faculty in the feature game of the recent Little League Benefit Basketball game.
The preliminary contests pitted Dave Danubio’s fifth and sixth graders against one another in a series of match-ups.
The faculty game nearly became a rout when Bob Petrosik canned three consecutive 20 footers. Those six points when combined Ray Cresap’s six and Terry Ennis’s single bucket, produced a seemingly unsurmountable 12-4 lead.
April 6, 1983
Policies in force at the newly-christened Stanwood City Jail are being used as a model by the state jail commission, according to Chief Bob Kane.
The local jail is a 72-hour holding facility and its policies and procedures — itemized in a document nearly 100 pages long — cover such things as safety, operations, security, prisoner conduct and prisoner responsibilities.
A 72-hour facility like Stanwood’s has to “address at least 200 issues” in its policies and procedures, Kane said — and the manner in which Stanwood spelled out its jail procedures is being used as an example for other 72-hour jails in the state.
April 7, 1993
Camano Island members of United We Stand, the growing national organization which follows Ross Perot and vows to change government at all levels, are starting their political action work with school districts.
Island member Norm Bachert last week began circulating a petition which seeks a statewide policy requiring all schools to recruit volunteer “Discipline Aides.”
April 8, 2003
Snaring a record eight gold medals Saturday, the Stanwood High School Science Team placed second in the state Science Olympiad at Easter Washington University in Cheney, among 22 teams in the high school division.
Port Susan Middle School placed third, and Stanwood Middle School was ninth, in the middle school division, also competing in a field of 22 teams.
SHS was runner-up to winner Prairie High School, the same pattern that has repeated itself in recent years. Prairie is guaranteed a berth at nationals next month in Ohio. Stanwood is hoping for an invitation.
April 2, 2013
Island County and The Nature Conservancy have teamed up to preserve 52 acres at Barnum Point, on the eastern shore of Camano Island, to ensure public access to a natural shoreline and a healthier Puget Sound.
Island County is acquiring 26 acres outright and a conservation easement on another 26 acres from the conservancy, which purchased the land in August from the family that has owned and cared for the property for generations.
