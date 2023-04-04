1973 pic edit
April 4, 1973: Chris Woodle of Everett held a 30-inch 10-1/2-pound steelhead and kept an eye on his rig in case of another bite last Wednesday, as he fished the Stillaguamish at the Gerald Brekhus place near Silvana. The steelhead, caught near the farm’s buildings along the river, was bright and shiny, indicating it had just left the salt water. NEWSphoto by Howard Hansen.

April 5, 1923

Poultry raising is proving a successful and profitable venture for Victor and Herman Lund, of Camano Island, who went into the business a little more than a year ago.


