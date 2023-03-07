March 7 archive photo
1993: Stanwood High School's girls' basketball team defeated Lynnwood, 61-52, in overtime last Wednesday to win a trip to the state tournament this week in the Tacoma Dome. Above is junior Lynnea Freberg, shown in district tournament action.

 SC NEWS FILE PHOTO

March 15, 1923

The concrete foundation for the the new water tower was completed this week by contractor Peter Sampson. The supports for the tank are now being assembled.


