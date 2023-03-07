March 15, 1923
The concrete foundation for the the new water tower was completed this week by contractor Peter Sampson. The supports for the tank are now being assembled.
Another consignment of the steel main is scheduled to arrive shortly. The pipe is coming form the Atlantic Coast on installment plan, via the Panama Canal.
March 16, 1933
The 25th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Luritz Gulhaugen of Silvana was the incentive Sunday for a delightful affair, given in the Zion Social Hall and sponsored by the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid society, of which Mrs. Gulhaugen is an active member.
The Aid honors their members in this manner when their married life reaches the quarter of a century milestone. Over 300 guests, several hundred representing the nearby communities, gathered to pay their respects.
March 11, 1943
Victory gardeners, farmers and logging operators were warned by the Washington State Defense council that all slashing and trash fires must be extinguished by sunset, and are forbidden by dim-out regulations during hours of darkness.
The WSDC said many reports had been received from several Western Washington counties of fires being allowed to burn after nightfall.
The army has notified State Forester T.S. Goodyear, director of the forest fires fighters service, that no more permits may be issued for slashing fires which would burn at night.
March 12, 1953
The elections Tuesday for the school district and three councilmen for each town brought out more than the average vote.
In the school election the incumbent officials, Arthur Killian in director-district No. 1, and Allan Anderson in director-district No. 3, were both returned to office with strong endorsements, evincing complete satisfaction throughout the district with the manner in which they school business is being taken care of.
Anderson was opposed by Ernest Landry, a Stanwood councilman.
In Stanwood the incumbent councilmen, Hamilton Jensen and Kounkel were returned without opposition.
March 14, 1963
The first step in a long-range program to expand fire protection in outlying areas was taken this week when the purchase of a site for a future fire hall at Warm Beach was consummated.
The purchase consists of three small lots at the intersection of Kayak Point, Warm Beach and Lake Goodwin Roads.
The property, approximately 120x120 feet, will provide ample space for construction of a fire hall and equipment storage, when the district is in a position to negotiate such plans.
March 14, 1973
Charges of questioning a minor without parental knowledge were leveled at Stanwood school officials by Mr. and Mrs. Johnson last Thursday evening, March 8, in a special public hearing conducted by the Stanwood School Board.
The hearing was requested by the Johnsons, following their 14-year-old daughter’s 90-day suspicion from school on charges of smoking marijuana on school property February 22.
Following testimony by school officials, the Johnsons, and concerned area residents who attended the hearing, the school board voted to take the case under advisement for 10 days, and report their findings at that time.
March 9, 1983
Dennis S. Couch of Winlock, a small town south of Chehalis, was expected to be named the new superintendent of Stanwood schools Tuesday night.
Couch was one of six candidates screened from 60 candidates for the position — and as of March 4, he was considered the leading candidate for the local position.
March 10, 1993
Paine Field may be out of the picture for a new regional airport, according to a Puget Sound transportation planning group.
But as Paine Field drops from the list of potential airport expansion sites, it appears Arlington Airport could take its place as an option for easing overcrowding at SeaTac International Airport.
A transportation subcommittee of the Puget Sound Regional Council last week recommended that Paine Field should not be turned into a commercial airport. The group urged further study of a new airport and adding a third runway at SeaTac Airport.
March 4, 2003
A plan by Lindstrom Develepment Group, Inc., to build residential units above commercial space as uptown Stanwood “urban village” passed its first test Monday night in front of the Stanwood City Council.
An ordinance which authorizes the condominium plan, and the broader proposed “mixed use” planning and zoning changes it prompted, had its first reading without comment or question by city council members.
If passed as slated in two weeks, up to 24 living units per acre would be allowed in the new zone.
March 5, 2013
Colton Harris-Moore pleaded not guilty on Thursday to one of the new charges filed against in him Skagit County.
He declined to enter a plea for the second charge because he already pleaded guilty to it as part of his state negotiations that are settled in December 2011.
Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich’s office filed charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft, in connection with a stolen airplane.
