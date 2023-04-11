April 12, 1923
For more than a year the News has been criticizing the school board because of its un-American policy of holding secret meetings.
The board, of course, denies this charge with the ridiculous alibi that the public may attend the meetings. The only trouble is that few members of society are gifted with a clairvoyant (sense) sufficiently keen to know when the board is going to meet.
Infosfar as the News has ever been able to learn, the board has no regular meeting time. It meets when the spirit moves it, and carries on with apparently fine contempt for the taxpayers who foot the bills.
April 13, 1933
Frank Hancock Post of the American Legion will take active interest in the national sport, baseball, this summer according to Commander Roy Olson. Steps were taken in this direction Monday at a meeting of the post.
It is planned to organize teams in Stanwood, East Stanwood, Silvana, Norman and communities on the Island and schedule a series of competitive games among the several teams.
April 15, 1943
Stanwood and Camano Island district of the Red Cross has more than doubled its quota for the 1943 War Fund and maintained its enviable record in support of the American Red Cross, announces J.H. McElroy, local chairman.
Donation runs excess of $1200 have so far been received, $400 of which came from Camano island citizens, under the direction of Mrs. Victor Lilja, co-chairman.
April 16, 1953
Although Red Dust, Hollywood’s latest Dog Star shared feature billing with his master, Bob Williams, in Paramount’s new Technicolor musical “The Stars are Singing” which shows Sunday and Monday at the Hollywood Theatre in Stanwood, he did rate a stand-in.
The pooch, whose famous act is based on the expressions of sleepy torpor he assumes when Williams begs for tricks, seemed to relish the Hot Technicolor lights used on the set of the musical and was content to bask under them all day.
April 11, 1963
Numerous residents have reported to the News in recent days that have received telephone calls from out of offering “special” deals on aluminum siding.
The caller in each case claims a connection with a well known aluminum producing company, and offers to make the resident a special price for letting his home be used as an “example.”
Because some local property owners have been “taken” in the past on similar offers, News readers would be well advised to check prices with a local dealer before signing a contract for such a deal.
April 11, 1973
Stillaguamish River ice and high water sank a 30-foot cabin cruiser last winter. Recently Sam Burton raised the heavy steel-hulled ship with the aid of a dredge and towed it to the city dock.
Burton, a carpenter by trade, as well as a logger and commercial fisherman, plans to take the salvaged vessel out along the Oregon Coast to fish for salmon. That, however, will be a year from now, when it’s reconditioned.
April 13, 1983
The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Wendy M. Bagley of Stanwood has been named a 1983 United States National Award winner in Journalism.
The award is a prestigious honor very few students can ever hope to attain. In fact, the Academy recognizes less than 10 percent of all American high schools students.
Wendy, who attends Stanwood High School, was nominated for this National Award by Mrs. Jennifer Leach, Journalism teacher at the school. Wendy will appear in the United States Achievement Academy Official Yearbook, published nationally.
April 14, 1993
George Bacon, the old-timer who once operated barge ferries across the Columbia River Gorge, is back on board in Island County with his updated plans to provide a 20-car ferry barge between Camano and Whidbey islands.
His timing may be right this time, with the Federal government preparing to send big bucks to the state for transportation project of all kinds.
April 15, 2003
The cows on the Arlington farm belonging to Judy Dubois and Jim Smith have a new trick to show off.
They now pump their own water from a fenced-in pond at the farm.
The pump, a portable Aquamat brand, requires no plumbing other than a hose, and no electricity. Better yet, the pump was delivered to the farm by Stillaguamish Steward Jake Jacobson, and was paid for with clean water funds that are administered through the Lower Stillaguamish Clean Water District.
April 9, 2013
“Stanwood Lights” casts a warm glow into the future home of Morgan’s Tales bookstore.
The blue and gold stained glass windows by Jack Archibald were installed last week on the exterior of the new home of Stanwood Camano Community Resource Center.
The building will be ready for occupation in June, said Chris Volker, builder.
Inside, the sheet rock is up and taping is done.
