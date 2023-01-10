Jan. 11, 1923
Puget Sound Power and Light purchased the Washington coast utilities, lowering the cost of light and power rates in Stanwood, Arlington and Edmonds. They announced plans to make the rates equivalent to other areas of Snohomish County.
Jan. 12, 1933
Don’s Cash and Carry ran an advertisement in the Twin City News. For their Sunday specials, residents could purchase bacon for 15 cents, coffee for 23 cents, an eight-pound bag of sugar for 19 cents, rolled oats for 29 cents and corn meal for 19 cents.
Jan. 21, 1943
“The Whalers,” a Scandinavian film, came to the Ideal Theatre in Stanwood. The full-length feature film was about the final voyage of a Norwegian whaling crew into the Antarctic Ocean, with romance sprinkled in. There were screen captions in English to help the Stanwood audience understand and enjoy the film.
Jan. 8, 1953
The East Stanwood Rifle Club changed its name to the Twin City Rifle and Pistol Club to be more inclusive to the overall community. About 35 young men showed up, and before they were allowed to fire a shot, they had to learn the 10-part junior code.
Jan. 10, 1963
The Stanwood News advertised a sale at Allan’s Cash Grocery, where customers could get cucumbers, oranges and avocados for 10 cents each.
Jan. 3, 1973
The Stanwood City Council reviewed two bids for the city’s ambulance services. Tiffany’s Gunderson Funeral Home was awarded the operating contract for a one-year term, for several thousand dollars less than the contract the year before.
Jan. 5, 1983
At a Stanwood City Council meeting, the mayor proposed raising the sewage lagoon dikes in the event of future flooding. Such a project would have cost $50,000 to raise the dikes by about two feet. The council agreed to get the ball rolling on the project.
Jan. 6, 1993
Several Camano Island residents planned to protest the $5 per day fee to use a boat ramp at Camano State Park. They planned to launch a protest at the next meeting of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
“A lot of people are getting tired of having stuff imposed on them without having a say,” a resident told the Stanwood/Camano News. “If they won’t create a public hearing, we’ll create it for them.”
Jan. 7, 2003
The Snohomish County Council created its first Drainage Needs Report, which mapped its urban drainage system and identified more than 1,000 drainage problem spots. The county prepared initial designs for 378 projects to fix them.
“The DNR study is a powerful new tool that will help county government plan drainage-system investments more cost-effectively, sustain the quality and economy of our urban areas, and help property owners successfully address potential drainage impacts of new development,” the county executive said to the Stanwood/Camano News.
Jan. 8, 2013
Heavy rains caused a mini landslide at Kayak Point County Park. A 15-foot hole was left at the intersection of two trails, and the parks operations division roped off the trail until repairs were made.
