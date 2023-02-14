files214.jpg

Primary student Kaycee Skodje shows off her autobiography "My Magic Mirror" to her parents at a school district open house. 

Feb. 15, 1923

A blizzard covered Stanwood in snow, prompting the buses to cancel their schedule at 4 p.m. Temperatures were "as low as 8 or 9 above zero," and it was deemed the coldest storm on record since 1889. 


