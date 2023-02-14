Feb. 15, 1923
A blizzard covered Stanwood in snow, prompting the buses to cancel their schedule at 4 p.m. Temperatures were "as low as 8 or 9 above zero," and it was deemed the coldest storm on record since 1889.
Feb. 16, 1933
The Associated Relief committee proposed a resolution to the Snohomish County Relief Board, which would require families on unemployment to grow a garden. These families would be required to invest a minimum of $1 -- the equivalent of about $24 in 2022 -- in a variety of standard garden seeds, and tracts would be placed throughout towns for families that didn't have tracts near their homes.
Feb. 25, 1943
Hundreds of citizens gathered to express their gratitude for the Carl E. Edmund Shipyards company for its role in the war.
"Guests gathered at the plant to express their appreciation of the great work already done by this organization towards the annihilation of our enemies on our march to victory," The Twin City News reported.
The president of the company said he was honored to address the people and fight in the war effort.
Feb. 12, 1953
The Lions of East Stanwood donated $25 to help victims of flooding in Holland.
Feb. 14, 1963
In an advertisement in The Stanwood News, bacon sold for 59 cents a pound at Allan's Cash Grocery, and oranges sold for 25 cents a pound.
Feb. 14, 1973
Librarians at the Stanwood Community Library entertained families with three shadow puppet plays: "Karagiosis and the Dragon," a greek story, "The Story of Rama and Sita," a legend from India, and "The Three Little Pigs."
Feb. 19, 1983
The Stanwood School Board adopted a new set of policies that regulated student conduct on and off campus. Bus-riding rules included a ban on eating and drinking, a clause banning open windows unless the driver gives permission and a rule stating that students could not get on or off anywhere other than their regular stop without first getting written permission from school authorities.
Another package included clauses governing classroom behavior, truancy and forged excuses, parking and safety, the student parking lot, bus regulations, smoking and disruptive behavior. Behavior considered disruptive included violence, noise, threats and "overt affection."
Feb. 17, 1993
Stanwood High School announced plans for a spring production of "Oklahoma!" to celebrate the show's 50-year anniversary. It debuted on Broadway in 1943, which "began the golden age of musical theater," according to the Stanwood Camano News.
The cast list was posted in the newspaper, and rehearsals began for a March opening night.
Feb. 18, 2003
The city announced that a QFC grocery store would be opening in Stanwood. The 50,000-square-foot Quality Food Center, Inc. was planned to be complete by November.
"Stanwood was a great fit," a QFC spokesman told The Stanwood Camano News. "It's a growing area."
Feb. 12, 2003
Stanwood Elementary earned a School of Distinction award from the state's Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The award was the result of six years of sustained growth and improvement.
"The school was one of the top 5% performers in the state," the superintendent of the Northwest Educational Service District said.
This marked the second time that Stanwood Elementary had won that award.
