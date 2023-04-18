April 19, 1923
The piano bazaar held in the P.U. Hall for the benefit of the school piano fund proved a great success. It netted the sum of $90.70, a splendid start toward purchasing the instrument.
The grab bands afforded much amusement for the youngsters, as well as for grown-ups, while the fish pond was perhaps the center of attention.
Home-made candy was served during the evening. May pretty and useful articles were auctioned off and even though the crowd was small, C.J. Gunderson as usual had all in good humor, and consequently bidding was lively.
April 20, 1933
Harold Sorensen has been appointed manager of the Stanwood base ball team for this year, and practice has been held several times already. The diamond is being put in shape.
Moderate interest in the team has been manifested, but unless there is more the success of the team will be decidedly doubtful. A good live base ball team would mean much to the town. All players are earnestly urged to be out to the field next Sunday, so as to give the manager encouragement.
April 22, 1943
In the recent bond drive contest between the Boys’ and Girls’ clubs of the Stanwood high school, the boys were the final victors, having sold over $4,410.15 during the the month of March. The total of the girls’ sales was $3,012.80 for the month of February.
The grand winner of the whole school was Jesse Hall, who sold $1,376.95, followed by Irene Anderson with $1250.90.
April 23, 1953
An instantaneous air-raid warning system now in operation in Seattle will soon be extended throughout the Puget Sound area and eventually to every population center in the state.
This was announced in Olympia today by D.E. Barbey, state Civil Defense director.
Following the activation of the system on April 15, daily tests are being held at the Seattle dial control point headquarters to assure that the warning network will be working perfectly when needed.
April 18, 1963
Open house has been set for this Saturday at Donna Larson’s new Chic Beauty Shop location in the recently completed building on Stillaguamish Street in Stanwood.
The building also houses Magnar’s Barber Shop, which opened for business last week. A third section is now under construction and will provide the location for a paint store to be operated by owner Glenn Larson, Stanwood painting contractor.
April 18, 1973
Stanwood NEWS photographer Howard Hansen has won a second-place award in portrait photography in the annual Sigma Delta Chi Excellence in Journalism contest. The awards were announced last Saturday evening at a banquet in Seattle.
Wallie V. Funk of the Whidbey News-Times too second place in sports photography and tied for second in pictorial photography.
April 20, 1983
Surveyors were on site last week preparing for what will be the first fast food franchise in the Stanwood-Camano Island area.
Bellevue developer C.E. Loveless said a Dairy Queen is expected to be operating just west of the liquor store in Viking Village within the next 90 to 100 days.
Loveless said the drive-in will require an access road from 271st Street. He said Dairy Queen representatives were to apply for appropriate city permits, bus of last Thursday, City Clerk-Treasure Don Glancy reported no official application had been made.
April 21, 1993
Stanwood police are asking for help in solving a string of business burglaries that may be connected with similar crimes along the I-5 corridor.
Four Stanwood businesses were burglarized Tuesday night of Wednesday morning last week by what police believe was an experienced, professional burglar who may have been in town during the previous day planning his break-ins.
April 22, 2003
Policies are out of date, some plans sit on a shelf, there’s disparity in access, poor continuity, and weak assessments.
These are some of the “opportunity gaps” that courageous Stanwood-Camano School District administrators — Superintendent Dr. Jean Shumate, Assistant Superintendent Eldon Allen, Executive Director for Teaching and Learning Dr. Jane McGeehan, and Executive Director, Business and Finance Gary Platt, C.P.A. — are facing with principals and teachers this decade after boldly asking the question: How can Stanwood-Camano School District increase student learning?
April 16, 2013
Stanwood City Council pro-ed and con-ed about medical marijuana gardens Thursday night before deciding to move the official first reading of the ordinance to April 25’s meeting.
The current moratorium expires May 13.
Council members discussed 1,000-foot buffers around schools, day cares, youth facilities, parks and churches, as well as between gardens.
They also discussed dropping the buffer to 500 feet around parks and churches.
