April 18, 1963 — Part of the production April 26-27 of “Oklahoma” at Stanwood High School will be in movie form showing scenes like this of the surrey with fringe on top. Filming in color was done at the Ed Granston place at Utsalady. Karyn Westcott and Dan Ottinger, who hold leading roles in the production, appear in the surrey above “on location.” The two leading players left Wednesday of this week for Casper, Wyoming, where they will attend the Music Educators National Conference. They will take part in a chorus of some 300 voices chose from the six northwestern states.

April 19, 1923

The piano bazaar held in the P.U. Hall for the benefit of the school piano fund proved a great success. It netted the sum of $90.70, a splendid start toward purchasing the instrument.


