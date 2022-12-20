Dec. 14, 1922
The Stanwood News ran an advertisement for “electrical goods,” which it touted as the “ideal gifts for Christmas.”
“Give Mother an electrical toaster or a percolator. Save her steps. With these, she can prepare half the breakfast seated at the dining room table,” the advertisement said. “Or take some of the burden off her shoulders with an electric iron.”
The advertisement also noted the growing popularity of waffle parties, stating, “Waffles prepared on an electric iron are so delicious and (parties) are so much fun.”
Dec. 15, 1932
Snohomish County allocated $8,000 in its budget to construct a highway from Marysville to Warm Beach in Stanwood. Three other planned highways were also given $8,000; one 9,000; and one – the Machis-Hartford highway – was given $22,000.
Dec. 17, 1942
Shipyard managers mulled over the future of the shipyards after the war.
“There is no reason for this plant to be a war project only,” one of them said to The Twin City News. “It can easily be converted into a repair shop for the Alaska fishing fleet, which must now go either to Everett or Ballard for winter repair and refitting.”
Dec. 18, 1952
The Stanwood Food Center advertised lower prices for Christmas, with meats being offered at 49 cents per pound, two pounds of bananas for 25 cents, and five pounds of flour for 50 cents.
Dec. 20, 1962
The Snohomish and Island County commissioners voted unanimously to create an inter-county library district, which brought permanent library service to Camano and Whidbey Islands. Snohomish County had five representatives on the board and Island County two, which was justified by Snohomish supplying most of the tax funds to start the services.
Dec. 13, 1972
Children in the Stanwood-Camano area received a special gift that season: Santa’s phone number! A toll-free number to Santa’s headquarters was active 24 hours until Dec. 24 through the General Telephone Company and the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 15, 1982
The Washington State Patrol showed Stanwood High School students a demolished Dodge Charger where four Bellevue teenagers died in a drunk driving accident. This was part of the patrol’s “Friday Night Live” program, which challenges teenagers to reconsider drinking and driving.
“We’re not here to scare you, but we want to challenge your thinking. We want to challenge your attitude that ‘it won’t happen to me,’” one of the troopers said.
Dec. 16, 1992
The Island County commissioners agreed to purchase 4.5 acres of land on the north side of the Camano Annex for an animal shelter. An employee in the county engineer’s office told The Stanwood Camano News that the land could be used to build not only an animal shelter but eventually a new county annex and public health clinic.
Dec. 17, 2002
The Stanwood Police Department gave away free gunlocks to the public thanks to a grant from Project Homesafe, which was dedicated to preventing accidental shooting deaths. Gunlocks prevent the accidental discharge of a weapon, and they came with an instruction booklet.
Dec. 18, 2012
High winds and tides flooded through Stanwood and across Camano Island, puncturing a hole in the dike along the Stillaguamish River. Residents in Warm Beach lost power.
