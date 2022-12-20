Files: Students gather around wrecked car
Buy Now

Stanwood High School students gathered around a wrecked car where four Bellevue teenagers died in a drunk driving accident. This was part of The Washington State Patrol's "Friday Night Live" program, which challenges teenagers to reconsider drinking and driving. 

 By IZZIE LUND ilund@scnews.com

Dec. 14, 1922

The Stanwood News ran an advertisement for “electrical goods,” which it touted as the “ideal gifts for Christmas.”


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.