Jan. 18, 1923
The Everett Department Store ran an advertisement in The Stanwood News for its January “White” Sale for all things white. This included “lingerie, nighties, blouses, laces, embroideries, white silks, brassieres, corsets, hosiery, knit underwear, neckwear, white dress fabrics, handkerchiefs, household cottons, draperies, enamel furniture and dinnerware.”
“Nothing that we can say here about the Remarkable Values and the considerable Savings which will be offered during this Epoch-making Sale of WHITE can quite do justice to this Importance of the Event,” the advertisement read.
Jan. 19, 1933
Taxpayers gathered at a Snohomish County Council meeting to demand the county commissary be shut down. Roughly 75 to 100 of these protesters were from the Twin City community; others were from Arlington and other points in the county. They argued that the commissary should shut down so that local communities can care for their own unemployed, as many people were “abusing the free food privilege.”
“If your fellows will formulate a plan where the work of the commissary can be done with justice to all and present it to the board, they will give it consideration,” the county commissioner said. The taxpayers planned to have future meetings where they could draft a plan to present to the county board.
Jan. 28, 1943
A coordinator from the Washington State Defense Council said that both Stanwood and East Stanwood followed war protocol for turning off lights at night. According to the report, there were only occasional lights in rural areas, with barnyard lights sometimes being on in the evening. The Twin Cities district record was one of the best in the county.
Jan. 15, 1953
Twin City schools purchased a 73-passenger transit bus during a board meeting. State funds for buses already purchased were used over a two-year period to pay for the new bus.
Jan. 17, 1963
The Snohomish County Community Theater presented “Under the Sycamore Tree,” a play where all the characters were talking ants.
“The farcical fable is a satire which purports to deal with occupants of an ant colony but it is actually about human beings,” The Stanwood News reported. “Through imaginative and witty good humor, the author manages to point out many of the foibles of human society as he proceeds to make humans out of ants.”
Jan. 17, 1973
The Viking Market held a canned food sale, where customers could get five cans of kidney beans, tomato catsup, whole kernel corn, creamed corn, peas, cut green beans, french style beans, sliced beets or carrots for $1 each.
Jan. 19, 1983
Sixty people crowded the Camano Country clubhouse to protest a string of burglaries and vandalisms that had occurred across the area. The Island County sheriff and a sergeant heard their concerns and discussed plans to bring two programs to the island. One was a K-9 unit and a “Crimewatch” neighborhood unit where neighbors assigned block captains to look over houses in sight.
Jan. 20, 1993
A crowd gathered for a public hearing about a proposed weather radar tower on Camano Island near Chase Way. The tower would be a 35-foot fiberglass dome crowned with a nine-foot lightning rod on top of a 98-foot metal lattice tower.
Sponsored by the National Weather Service, the Department of Defense and the Federal Aeronautics Administration, the tower aimed to improve weather forecasting for much of northwestern Washington. This would cost $2.3 million and benefit air traffic controllers, farmers, fishermen and others, according to the then-area manager of the Weather Service.
Local residents were concerned about property devaluation, radiation health hazards and radar interference with pacemakers and cable television. Officials said there were no health hazards or effects on household electronics.
The meeting ended with plans for another public hearing in Coupeville before the matter came to the Island County Board of Commissioners the next month.
Jan. 21, 2003
A group of 326 teachers from the Stanwood-Camano School District joined roughly 30,000 teachers in Olympia as they rallied for full school funding. The teachers were protesting Gov. Gary Locke’s proposal to delay an initiative that would reduce class sizes and provide for student achievement. Locke proposed the delay to help balance the state’s $2.4 billion budget deficit.
“We think it’s all about priorities,” a Stanwood High School math teacher told the Stanwood Camano News. “We want this Legislature to make education a priority.”
Jan. 15, 2013
Two free whooping cough vaccination clinics popped up in Everett. Both clinics and provided 200 doses of adult flu vaccine and 200 doses of adult whooping cough vaccine.
“Washing hands, covering your coughs and staying home when you are sick are effective ways to reduce spreading and getting diseases,” The Stanwood Camano News reported. “The best way to prevent illness is vaccination.”
