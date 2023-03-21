1993 pic
1993: Island County Sheriff Deputy Stan McIntyre is hugged by children from the Camano Lutheran Church day care program during a Friday dinner in which the kids presented Deputy McIntyre and District 1 firefighters with teddy bears. Camano deputies and fire fighters give the teddy bears to victims of crime and injury during island emergencies, offering and ageless measure of comfort.

 SC NEWS files

March 22, 1923

Sentence of 18 months in McNeil Island penitentiary and a fine of $150 was given Monday to Clarence Chambers and Joe Frederick by Federal Judge Jeremiah Neterer at Seattle.


