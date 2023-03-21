March 22, 1923
Sentence of 18 months in McNeil Island penitentiary and a fine of $150 was given Monday to Clarence Chambers and Joe Frederick by Federal Judge Jeremiah Neterer at Seattle.
Chambers and Fredericks are the two who were captured in October at the mouth of the Stillaguamish river as they were sneaking toward Stanwood on board the launch Dragon, which was loaded with contraband liquor. Several shots were fired by the federal men, and Chambers was wounded. They were found guilty on a charge of conspiring to violate the prohibition laws.
March 23, 1933
The Domestic Science Department of the high school as well as many local ladies were given an opportunity to inspect the very latest in all kitchen equipment when the traveling kitchen of the General Electric Company visited Stanwood recently, on a tour through the Pacific Northwest.
Mr. Roland Annette, Merchandising Sales Manager of the Puget Sound Power & Light Company in Everett, explained to the interested spectators the modern comforts of electrically operated equipment, which included electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, ironing machine, food mixers and many other smaller devices that add comfort to the modern home.
March 25, 1943
On Friday evening, April 30th, the Stanwood grade school will present the operetta, “Punch and Judy” at the Stanwood high school auditorium.
A group of Silhouettes of olden day enter singing as the curtain rises. They have been laid away between the leaves of an album for one hundred years, and have come to stretch their bones, and talk about bygone days when they were young and beautiful.
The operetta will employ the talents of every child in the grade school.
March 19, 1953
On March 14th, the second group of the Silvana 4-H Girls, held their first meeting of the year, at the home of their new leader, Mrs. Jackson.
March 21, 1963
Cliff March of Camano Island went out to his crab pots as usual last Monday morning, but when he pulled up the pots things were different. A mammoth octopus was staring him straight in the eye and stretching its tentacles … and it was no baby octopus.
When maneuvered into the boat and landed on shore it measured 15 feet tip to tip, and holds the record as the largest ever found in Camano waters, according to Marsh and local authorities.
March 21, 1973
A good turnout of voters is expected at the polls April 3 when the special levy request for Stanwood School District will be on the ballot. This Election Day will also mark a first for Camano voters who will “punch” their ballots.
The recent innovation of punch-card voting has been used in Snohomish County during the past elections and from all reports, is said to be well accepted by the public. Election officials at the courthouse in Everett were especially enthusiastic about the new procedure.
March 23, 1983
A wicker arm chair and wicker rocking chair, valued together at $300, were reported stolen from the front porch of a 271st Street residence sometime March 9 or 10.
Vandalism and criminal trespass was reported at a Cedarhome Drive residence sometime March 11 and 13. Suspects believed to be high school students let the air out of a car tire on both those dates.
... A 23-year-old Stanwood man was traveling a good deal faster than he should have along 85th on March 9 at about 8:40 p.m. For traveling 48 mph in a 25 mph zone inside the city, the driver was slapped with a $133 (fine).
March 24, 1993
Fallout from the recent election in which voters failed to pass a $9.2 million school construction bond was a subject of much discussion at Tuesday’s school district board meeting.
“If people don’t think a crisis is happening, come on down here next year when we have all those new students. It’s going to be a zoo,” said Harvey Bielenberg, head of the district’s maintenance department.
District Superintendent Ray Reid added that the current construction projects, including the playfields at the high school, might make the public think the problem of overcrowding is being resolved. He explained that the ongoing work is the result of a bond issue passed by the voters two years ago — a response to conditions that existed then.
March 25, 2003
With the Iraq war underway on a “shock and awe” scale, an elevated threat of attacks on American soil was on many people’s minds last week.
While no one expects the backlash of war to directly touch Stanwood-Camano, school administrators here last week reminded families the basics of community safety and protecting children.
Said Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent Dr. Jean Shumate in a letter to parents: “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. During these uncertain times, it is important to remember that Stanwood-Camano School District has an emergency preparedness/crisis response plan in place. Our plan has been formulated to respond to any disaster. It deals with everything from fire drills to district wide intruder lockdowns.”
March 26, 2013
The school board resolved last Tuesday to give the superintendent authority to develop a reduced education plan (REP) for next year’s budget — more cuts to staff.
In February alone, 28 students left the district. Since last February, student enrollment has dropped by 225 students, from 4,563 to 4,338.
With enrollment continuing to decline, revenue from the state also drops.
According to state law, any employees to be laid off must be notified by May 15.
