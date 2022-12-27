Dec. 21, 1922
City, county and state officials gathered at the YMCA in Everett to discuss a merger that would make Camano a part of Snohomish County. Island County officials proposed that Whidbey Island would join Skagit County, and Camano Island would join Snohomish County.
“It was stated that it would be for the benefit of all counties if Island County would consolidate with Skagit and Snohomish,” The Stanwood News reported. “Island County has not enough people to support and maintain an efficient government and to develop roads.”
The meeting ended when officials agreed to hold a mass meeting with Island and Snohomish County citizens in the near future.
Dec. 22, 1932
Critics praised a Lincoln High School play, “The Worm,” as being the best play produced by the group. In a Dec. 15 article, The Twin City News describes the play as “a hilarious comedy of the American middle class family, especially that type of family that lives in an apartment and depends on a meager salary for support.”
This comes from the main character, the low-achieving Joe Baynes, being chastised by his wife for not rising higher than a worm. A distant relative visits the family’s house, resulting in “a series of episodes (that) brings a satisfactory culmination to all guessing.”
Dec. 24, 1942
A 9-year-old girl won $5 for selling the most war bonds during a school drive. Her bonds aggregated $1,725, and she told her grandfather that she would use her reward to buy more defense stamps.
Dec. 25, 1952
In a Greyhound advertisement in The Twin City News, the price of a one-way trip to Seattle was $1.15, while Vancouver, B.C., was $1.95, and Spokane was $7.80. A trip to Chicago was $40.
Dec. 27, 1962
Boy Scouts planted 1,000 Douglas firs at Camano State Park.
Dec. 20, 1972
Should Stanwood High School students be allowed to smoke at school? Should they be permitted to talk and study together in the library and study hall? Should the 35-minute lunch hour be lengthened?
These were the questions in a survey sheet discussed at a school board meeting. The survey had been sent to parents, of which 30% responded. Out of the responses, parents overwhelmingly supported the current policies, which were no smoking, no socializing in the library or study hall, and no lengthening the lunch hour.
The directors agreed to uphold the policies.
Dec. 22, 1982
High winds and tide breached a dike at Triangle Cove and flooded the Driftwood Shores area, causing power outages across the island. Hundreds of volunteers, firefighters and emergency personnel came out to prevent further flood damage.
Dec. 23, 1992
In a 1992 survey, 83% of 1,014 Camano Islanders wanted to be able to ride the bus. The survey, which showed strong support for public transportation, was conducted by the state Department of Transportation and Camano Chamber of Commerce. It was then sent to Island and Snohomish sounty transit officials.
Dec. 24, 2002
The Island County Health Department commenced the first stage of its smallpox vaccination program. The first stage targeted public health workers who cared for smallpox victims, such as doctors, nurses and hospital workers. About 120 people were eligible.
Smallpox vaccinations were in line with the annual program, announced by President Bush as a defense against future terrorist attacks.
Dec. 25, 2012
The Snohomish County Council unanimously voted to ban slaughtering horses for human consumption. The ordinance was intended to head off the practice of slaughtering horses at a packing plant near Stanwood where horses were slaughtered in the 1990s. It also halted a Canadian firm that was considering an operation in Stanwood.
