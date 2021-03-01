One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Sunday night on Camano Island. A suspect is in custody.
The shooting took place at 8:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lakewood Drive in the Lost Lake neighborhood, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy responded to a 911 call of gunshots and found a 41-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody at the home, according to officials and the Island County Jail. He was booked into Island County Jail early Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and criminal attempt, according to the jail roster. The Stanwood Camano News does not name suspects until they are charged.
The 41-year-old man was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but died en route to the hospital, according to officials. The woman was treated and released from a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
"This is a domestic violence incident, the suspect is the adult son of the victim and there is no current threat to the community and all parties lived in the house together," according to the news release from the sheriff's office.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in Island County Superior Court on Monday, March 1.
The investigation was ongoing Monday morning, officials said.
BREAKING: There has been a shooting in the Lost Lake neighborhood of Camano Island. Two victims taken to hospitals. One in custody. pic.twitter.com/oYfBh7ZnP9— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) March 1, 2021
