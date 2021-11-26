One person died in a five-car crash Thursday on Highway 532 east of Stanwood.
Three people were injured in the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The roadway was fully blocked just west of Sunday Lake Road about four hours, troopers said.
Authorities said a 48-year-old Camano Island woman was driving westbound when a 28-year-old Lynnwood man driving westbound in a 2011 Ford Escape hit the rear of the Camano woman's 2017 Volkswagon Jetta.
The Lynnwood man then veered into the eastbound lane and hit two other vehicles, one of which was then hit by another eastbound car, according to the State Patrol.
The crash killed Katrina Kakalecik, 27, of Granite Falls, who was a passenger in the Lynnwood man's Ford Escape. The Lynnwood man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with serious injuries, authorities said.
A 46-year-old Stanwood man was also taken to the Everett hospital with serious injuries, according to the State Patrol. The Stanwood man was driving the eastbound car that was the first to hit the Lynnwood man's car.
The Camano Island woman was treated for injuries at the scene, troopers said.
All the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drugs or alcohol is suspected, troopers said.
Four of the five vehicles were destroyed, authorities said.
SR 532 at Mp8, east of Stanwood, is fully blocked due to a multiple car fatality collision. Several parties are possibly injured and unfortunately there is one deceased. Our hearts go out to those affected by this tragic incident. Troopers and aid are on scene.
