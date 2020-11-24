The COVID-19 outbreak at Josephine Caring Community has grown to at least 142 cases and caused 10 deaths, the Snohomish Health District announced Monday evening. The outbreak has now sent 11 others people to the hospital.
The outbreak isn't the only at a long-term care facility in Snohomish County. There are 23 total facilities — 12 skilled nursing, eight assisted living and four adult family homes — with a combined 349 cases since late-October, according to the Health District. Regency Monroe has 91 cases with seven currently or having been hospitalized and 12 deaths.
Nationwide, more than 1,300 nursing homes reported having three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first week of November — the highest number ever reported in a single week, according to federal data. The figure does not include outbreaks at assisted living facilities, which the federal government does not track.
"More staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19," according to a message on the Josephine website posted Monday evening. "We are continuing to test all staff and residents weekly."
Josephine, which was among the first facilities in the state to battle the virus, had 34 cases and six deaths in the spring. A lockdown in spring worked, and Josephine was COVID-free from May until Oct. 26. The facility — which houses about 130 residents in its nursing home, 60 in its assisted living units and 300 staff — is currently implementing crisis capacity strategies to mitigate their critical staffing shortage and meet patient care needs. The cases in this outbreak, which started Oct. 26, are roughly split 50/50 between residents and staff.
The 142 COVID-19 cases in this outbreak — which does not include the case data from the spring outbreak — make it the worst yet in Snohomish County.
"This serves as a crucial reminder that these settings are highly vulnerable to sustained transmission," Health District officials said in a recent statement. "Healthcare workers should model best practices for COVID prevention not only in the workplace, but outside of it. Friends and family members need to find ways to support loved ones in these facilities without accidentally bringing COVID in. Alternatives to in-person visitations must be the norm for the time being, until community transmission significantly decreases."
High hospitalization numbers, increasing outbreaks in long-term care facilities and a nursing shortage are further compounding an already strained healthcare system, officials said.
In Snohomish County on Monday, there were 80 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized — 11 of those requiring mechanical ventilation.
In the spring, the county peaked with about 120 people hospitalized because of the virus.
"We're on pace to surpass that in the next week or two," Snohomish County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing Tuesday morning.
More than 260 county residents have lost their lives because of this virus — nearly 25 times the number of influenza-related deaths and more than twice as many opioid overdose deaths in 2019, according to the Health District.
As of Monday, Stanwood has recorded 181 new cases so far in November, more than in the past seven months combined. Residents of Josephine who test positive are included in Stanwood’s case count, but staff is only included in Stanwood’s count if they live in Stanwood. The rate of cases in the 98292 ZIP code is at more than 400 infections per 100,000 residents, up from 30 cases per 100,000 people in September.
In Snohomish County, the COVID-19 infection rate increased for the ninth straight week to 303.6 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 8-21. That topped last week’s 278.4 cases per 100,000. The infection rate in Island County has increased to 97.9 cases per 100,000 people, nearly double the rate from a week ago, according to the state Department of Health.
