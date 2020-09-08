The Utsalady Ladies Aid building is quiet for the first time in nearly a century, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally it’s buzzing with women welcoming the public for luncheons, teas, Fourth of July celebrations and turkey dinners.
“We’re disappointed but playing by the rules to stay safe,” said Laurie Ware, trustee and former president. “We’re anxious to get together again. We have such a good time. We build lasting friendships and provide outreach.”
The building is on the Historic Sites Tour starting Sept. 18, so for this year, people will have to imagine the hustle and bustle in the kitchen where several cooks work side by side, while servers in aprons dart in and out to bring each course into a room full of tables set with china and linens for ladies dressed up and chatting merrily to new-found friends and old chums.
The social events also raise money for scholarships and community causes like the food bank.
Founded in 1908, the Utsalady Ladies Aid is the second-oldest continuous organization in the Island County, next to Masons. The first minutes were taken in Norwegian from 1908-1910.
The Ladies Aid motto is, “Preserving the Past for the Future.” Members have made their building— built in 1923 — a landmark, a destination and a gathering place.
The building is on the state and National Historic registers of historic places. The state Historical Society in June gave the Ladies’ Aid, a preservation award to recognize its maintenance work, following preservation guidelines. They’ve renovated, kept it properly painted and just put new flooring in the kitchen.
Pioneering society
The philanthropic organization started in 1908 when eight women met in the home of Constance Olsen, who grew the island’s first strawberries and served strawberry shortcake at that first meeting. They had such a nice time that they kept it going.
They met monthly, depending on seasonal work, and pooled what little money they could afford to support the school, the children’s home, the work house, an orphanage — and to raise the building.
Their goal was to improve the quality of life for their children and the families in the community. Olsen was the first president, and her granddaughter, Mary Margaret Haugen, is president today. They have six generations in the Ladies Aid.
“The Utsalady Ladies Aid was really important to pioneer women. It was a social thing,” Haugen said. “They didn’t have cars; they walked two, three miles to go to each others’ houses.”
The pioneer women worked hard, and this was a chance to put aside the drudgery, dress up, go somewhere and socialize.
“The minutes and the ledger tell a lot about the past. It helps you know what’s going on in the community when you see how they spent their money,” Haugen said.
For example, the ledger says they hired someone to cut wood for the wood burning stove, but in the 1950s, Gilbertson Hardware found them a really good, used electric stove.
“Everyone was poor, yet they were so generous to everyone else. They were always giving money to other organizations and really took care of each other. People were really poor. In the 1930s, they voted to give the widowed Mrs. Lyndstad $5 per month,” Haugen said.
A place to gather
They raised funds for a building with dinners and raffles. The lot cost $51. Materials cost $566.73; including $45 for labor. Otherwise volunteers built the building.
Ladies Aid members ruled that the building would not be called a hall; dancing, drinking and gambling were not allowed — rules that hold true today.
Through the decades, many fledgling organizations first met here. It’s been a gathering place for weddings, funerals, lutefisk dinners, church and Sunday school. Boy Scouts, Campfire, 4-H, the American Legion and the Rotary Club held meetings here.
In 1926, the Ladies Aid rented out the building as a polling place for $6 per year. Around 1929-1930, it was wired for electricity. They had an outhouse for years, Haugen said. Water came in after the war.
Schools held their programs at the Ladies Aid building because it had a piano, which is still there. So is a big table from the old Mellum Hotel from the heyday of the mill town at Utsalady. It’s all part of the area’s history.
The building played a role in the nation’s history, too. During the Depression in the 1930s, the WPA, or Works Progress Administration, used the building as a center to hand out food. During World War II, it was an emergency center and first aid station where people gathered to sew bandages for the Red Cross. Others met here who watched for enemy planes or organized aluminum and iron scrap drives for the war.
Friendship is always in style
Today’s Utsalady Ladies Aid continues the tradition of raising spirits and funds with cooking and camaraderie. It’s grown to about 120 members who come from all over the island.
“If you move here, how do you make friends in the neighborhood? Once a month we have a meeting and have a wonderful time,” Haugen said.
In addition to monthly luncheons, the Ladies Aid raises money with annual events like the Valentine’s Tea, Studio Art Tour lunch and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
“The bake sale sold out in 37 minutes last year. We made over $4,000; it was pretty amazing,” Haugen said. “Everything we raise, we give away. We gave out four $1,000 scholarships last year.”
Funds allow the group to support families in need, award scholarships and donate to Stanwood Camano Food Bank and other community organizations. Funds help maintain the historical building where it all happens.
The original group of eight have passed away, but their daughters, granddaughters and greats continue the tradition of friendship and funding, tying yesterday to today to tomorrow.
