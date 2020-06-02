The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation presented scholarships to 123 local graduating seniors during the annual Scholarship Night on May 26.
The seniors received 226 scholarships valued at $179,426 from a record 101 sponsors, according to Natalie Hagglund, Stanwood Camano Area Foundation scholarship coordinator. Of those scholarships, she said 13 are renewable for an additional one to three years, bringing the total value of the awards to $206,926.
SCAF, in partnership with Stanwood High School and the American Legion Post 92, traditionally host an annual event at the high school Performing Arts Center. But because of the pandemic and the stay-home order, Scholarship Night turned into a virtual presentation — watch it here.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families, businesses and community organizations. Many are from endowments set up years ago by local families to create a perpetual annual scholarship in memory of a lost loved one, Hagglund said. Any senior living within the Stanwood-Camano School District is eligible to apply, even if homeschooled or attending a private school.
Several new scholarships were added this year, including the Daniel E. Moss Memorial Scholarship, Eldon Allen Memorial Scholarship, Floyd & Delores Jones Memorial Scholarship, Joey Dettrich Baseball Foundation Scholarship, North 48 Real Estate Scholarship, Penny Buse Scholarship, Shields - Life Long Learning - SCP Alumni Scholarship, Triplett Scholarship and Windermere Scholarship.
To learn more about becoming a scholarship sponsor, email Hagglund at natalie@s-caf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Isabelle Acoba, Wyatt Alford, Madison (Max) Arndt, Sadie Barczyszyn, Grant Barrie, Emma Bartlett, Kayla Beld, Caleb Bierer, Kerry (Khyla) Boyer, Ty Bradley, Lauren Brager, Lexi Brennan, Glory Brooks, Karina Burkham,
Shylynn Carpenter, Joscelyne Clasper, Madisyn Conrad, Garrett Craig, Judith Cunningham, Lily Cunningham, Amanda Dams, Kaitlyn Duffy, Brandon Duncan, Taylor Eldridge, Jake Evans, Cameron Everett, Preston Fekkes, Alejandra Flores, Jaime Frank,
Toby Gaskill, Kade Getzinger, Gabe Greaves, Dawson Greenleaf, Faith Griffin, Luke Griffin, Alec Grundvig, Hannah Hamilton, Celia Hand, Savannah Harvey, Lindsey Hendrickson, Madeleine Hepper. Gabrielle Hoidal, Teanna Holsey, Gavin Hutsell,
Sarah Jenkins, Nadia Jenman, Anna Jensen, Nicholas Johnson, Ronan Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Jason Khoury, Jorden Koster, Lauren Koster, John Michael Lacerda, Aaron Larson, Jr., Karina Lervick, Lauren Lind, Dylan Link, Hailey Logan, Hannah Lull, Shelby Lund, Amanda Lyford, Christa Lyford,
Daniel Martinez-Ocampo, Rylee Masonholder, Morgan Maynick, Emily McCammant, Julia McCoy, Kallie McCoy, Kelsey McFall, Landon McInelly, Milla Miller, Chelsea Minnick, Emily Mollica, Madison Moore, Madison Morgan, Meghann Moses, Lauren Niegemann, Camille Nielsen, Mariah Nielsen, Chase Norton,
Jesslin Ochoa, Peter Opp, Hailey Ovenell, Meredith Parker, Alissa Paz, Thomas Peronteau, Preston Pierce, Jacob Platt, Madison Plautz, Rebekah Raiguel, Helen Rawls, Rachael Reynolds, Blake Reynolds, Christy Rice, Zachary Riche, Ava Ronning, Madelyn Rueckert,
Anna Schander, Sarah Schmidt, Zane Schweiger, Alexander Sigmon, Kara Slyter, Avalise Smith, Kyaunna Smith, Erin Stedham, Natalya Stites, Rylee Stuller, Jessie Suko, Heidi ten Hoopen, Paige Tift, Bethany VanSant, Kayla Vaughn, Cameron Victor,
Cole Welch, Nathan Weller, Karli Whetham, Ashlyn Williams, Jasmin Williams, John Winter, Jace Wood, Sophia Wood, Ian Younce
Scholarships awarded this year are:
Ag Mechanics Memorial, Alan & Rusty Elliott Memorial, American Legion Auxiliary 207, American Legion Auxiliary 92, American Legion Post 207, American Legion Post 92, American Legion Riders Post 92, Sons of the American Legion Post 92, Andrew Pinkham Memorial, Austin Esary Memorial,
Bertha Jones Memorial, Bonnie Susan Cole Memorial, Camaloch Jr. Golf Program, Camanio Lodge / T. Dolvin Memorial Scholarship, Camano Arts Association, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, Camano Island Fire & Rescue/Island County Fire Chiefs, Camano Plaza IGA Hometown Proud, Carly J. Houser Memorial, Charles & Donna Cole Memorial, Children's Memorial Scholarship, Cliff & Helen Henning Memorial, Cliff Myron Memorial, Close to My Heart Theater Arts, Cordona Family,
Daniel E. Moss Memorial*, Davis Carlson Memorial, Dayna Fure Memorial / Merrill Gardens, Designs Northwest, DiAnne Shoup Memorial, Dr. Dennis and Sharon Couch Future Teacher, Edward & Katherine Jones Memorial, Eldon Allen Memorial*, Emil Jensen Memorial, Erik Robertson Memorial, Floyd & Delores Jones Memorial*,
Floyd Norgaard Memorial, Future Farmers of America, The Gilroy Law Firm Scholarship, Grover Love Memorial Scholarship, Harry Heintz / Stanwood Volunteer Firefighters, Hildur Skoglund Memorial, Hope Unlimited, James B. Lund Agricultural, Joey Dettrich Baseball Foundation Scholarship*, John Strandjord Memorial, Joseph & Cathlyn Holton Computer Science,
Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Lars Holum Memorial, Leonard Hudson Memorial, Lyle & Eleanora Foster Memorial, Mabana Flames, Margaret Johnson Memorial, Michael Lee Scholarship, Michael & Shirley Rancich Memorial, Michael D. Upton, Mike Buse Memorial, Milnes Scholarship,
Norman & Antoinette Buse Memorial, North 48 Real Estate*, North County Fire Fighters Association 9/11 Memorial, NorthSound Physical Therapy, Northwest Veterinary Clinic, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, PALS/Patty Besancon Memorial, Penny Buse Scholarship*, PEO Chapter I, RE/MAX Associate Brokers, Robert & Marion Nicholas Memorial, Ruth Gavin Memorial,
Samuel & Gertrude Pusey Memorial, SCAF Christian Ed, Schlosser Family Scholarship Fund, Seth Nelson Memorial, Shelly Greer Memorial, Shields - Life Long Learning - SCP Alumni*, Sobotta Family, St Cecilia Catholic Church, Stanwood 4A Booster Club Academic & Vocational, Stanwood Camano Arts Guild, Stanwood-Camano Rotary Foundation, Stanwood Camano PSE-SEIU, Stanwood Chamber of Commerce, Stanwood Foursquare Church & Community, Stanwood Friends of the Library, Stanwood HS Boys Soccer Alumni, Stanwood Lions, Steelhead Swim Team, Stillaguamish Grange, Stilly River Mechanical,
Taylor Family, Theresa E. Nicholas Memorial, Triplett Scholarship*, Twin City High Class of 1952, Twin City Idlers, Twin City Sportsman's Club, Utsalady Ladies Aid, Wana Duma Children’s Project, and Windermere.
(* denotes new scholarships this year)
