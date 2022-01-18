Two Camano Island authors have a hankering for the days of the Old West. They're publishing novels that reach back in time. Fans who don't want to let go of beloved characters at the end of a book will be happy to know that these stories are part of series that stretch beyond the horizon into future reading.
“Til My Last Breath”
Camano Island author Deborah Swenson melds together two worlds she knows and loves — modern medicine and the old West — into a Western Romance novel.
Swenson gives her imagination free range, using time-travel and suspense to bring unlikely elements together in “Til My Last Breath.” It’s the first novel in her planned Desert Hills Trilogy.
The novel features Emily Sweeney, MD, a vibrant young trauma physician from a Seattle medical center in the 21st century who is suddenly dropped into the harsh frontier life of the 1880s. She labors to use her skills to save a stranger, whom she comes to love in the primitive desert hills of the Arizona Territory.
Growing up, Swenson loved watching old westerns with her dad, movies starring John Wayne and Gary Cooper. Later she followed a medical career.
For 47 years, Swenson worked as a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner. She wrote and published a nursing manual, legal papers and articles for nursing magazines.
But in 2013, when she attended a romance writers conference, she was already dabbling in writing a romantic western. There, an author challenged attendees to write a novel in nine months. Swenson met the challenge, writing the first draft of “Til My Last Breath.”
The author uses her medical background to bring life to the struggles her characters face.
“I enjoyed my career so much, I felt it was necessary to put it in my book. … It was something different that could catch the reader's eye,” she said. “When I wrote it, it just flowed. I was able to put my background of nursing into it.”
Swenson refined the book while making other life changes.
She moved from Seattle to the family beach house on Camano Island and worked a new nursing job here. Then she found a home to buy on Camano and moved again, finally retiring in 2017.
She attended the 2018 Women Writing the West conference where another writer encouraged her with tough guidance.
“She said, ‘Cowgirl up and finish the book.’ And I did,” Swenson said.
She polished off the first novel and is “furiously working” on the second, “Till My Last Day.”
Her work is a “clean romance,” meaning there’s no graphic sex scenes or crude language.
Swenson loves her characters so much, even after years of writing about them, she’s not sure she’ll end with the trilogy.
“When you fall in love with the characters and the storyline, sometimes you have to keep going and your heart will know when it’s time to end the story,” she said.
Swenson may be riding this horse for a long time.
Swenson self-published “Til My Last Breath” through Book Baby. It’s available on Amazon or deborahswenson.com. She will be in a live author's presentation on Facebook, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Look for it on her website and Facebook page.
"Dangerous Games"
April Brauneis didn’t know that horsing around with a little fan fiction would lead her to write an epic saga centered on a couple of charming outlaws in 1880s Wyoming Territory.
“Dangerous Games,” her third novel in a series, was recently published and she’s well into the fourth, “Departures.” She’s also published a related novel, “Ice — Prelude to the Navarre Link.”
Brauneis set off on this trail about 12 years ago, when she started writing fan fiction on Facebook, inspired by “Alias Smith and Jones,” a television series featuring two amiable outlaws who rob trains, but never hurt anyone.
“(Writing) was just for fun, and it just grew. I didn’t know it would blow up,” she said. “I had people telling me to publish it.”
Emboldened by her fans, she decided to run with it. Everything she’d written so far had to be rewritten and made her own so that she wouldn’t be infringing on the original.
Brauneis created her own lovable characters, Leon Nash and Jack Kiefer, who were orphaned as boys and broke the law to survive. They became notorious train robbers.
“Alias Smith and Jones” fans may see some similarities, Brauneis said, but unlike the TV show, her books are not lighthearted and have more complex characters.
Early in the saga, Leon and Jack shake a posse off their trail but become lost in a blizzard. As they start to freeze, they stumble upon a ranch. The Marshams take them in, thaw them out and hire them on as ranch hands. As the plot twists with trouble around every turn, members of this family step up to help them in surprising ways.
There are ambushes, standoffs, romances, schemes, alliances and betrayals that keep the pages turning. To tell any more would spoil the surprises.
Brauneis has mapped out their misadventures and has worked steadily to tell the tale.
The overarching work is called “The Navarre Link Chronicles.” There are four volumes. The first volume, “Change of Leads,” consists of five books. Now she’s well into book four, “Departures.”
“I just started writing for fun about 12 years ago and now with the rewrite, it’s going to be another 10 years. I set myself up with a lifelong project,” she said.
Growing up on the west coast of British Columbia, Brauneis didn’t feel like she fit in.
“I when I was preteen, everybody wanted Barbies. I wanted Best of the West, cowboys and Indians. It came forward from a previous lifetime,” she said with a laugh. “Ever since I remember, I loved horses and the West, and there I was, living on the coast in a family that loves sailing.”
Brauneis recently moved from Camano Island with her husband and horse to “greener,” cheaper pastures east of the mountains in Selah, where the landscape is more like those in her novels. She’s still in contact with friends and local writers and artists groups.
She retired five years ago and has really picked up the pace on her novels. When Brauneis isn’t busy writing, she’s with her horse or painting western themes with horses, spurs and cowboys. Her art hangs in galleries and she creates the art for her book covers, too.
Her novels are available on Amazon and through her website, twoblazesartworks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.