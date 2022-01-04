Two Republicans have filed with the Public Disclosure Commission their intent to run for Island County commissioner.
Tim Hazelo and Rick Hannold are seeking the District 3 seat currently held by Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat. District 3 represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
However, they’ll have to wait until filing week, May 16-20, to make their candidacies official.
The PDC tracks candidates’ campaign donations, loans and spending, and anyone accepting money toward election must file intent even before the official filing period.
St. Clair said she intends to seek re-election.
Rick Hannold
Hannold, who lives in Oak Harbor, served one term as commissioner from 2015-2018, before being unseated by St. Clair.
“I believe that I put to rest the belief that the District 3 Commissioner must live on Camano to give adequate representation. I showed Camano residents that a North Whidbey commissioner could indeed represent them and do it well,” Hannold wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
He lists his achievements as bringing a new administration building to Camano Island, ensuring funding was in place for Barnum Point Park and part of the acquisitions agreement for upkeep. He said he brought an animal control officer to Camano, increased funding and improvements for CASA and brought Human Services offices to the community. He also counts boat ramp improvements and an off-leash dog park. Hannold held regular office hours with an open door policy for Camano constituents.
Hannold said he wants to be a watch guard for county monies, especially one-time money granted to recover from COVID impacts. They should not create programs that require ongoing expenses and additional funds from taxpayers, he said.
As for Camano’s most pressing issues, Hannold said that he hears complaints from builders and builder associations about excessive regulation, permitting times and drainage issues. He said he would continue his previous work as commissioner, reducing permitting times.
Tim Hazelo
Hazelo is chairman of the Island County Republican Party. He lost in a run against U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, in 2020.
Hazelo said he’s running for commissioner “to keep Island County ours, to not let us turn into the disaster that is Washington state’s big cities and counties.”
Hazelo has experience as a money manager and also a chief financial officer, president and board member of a mid-level corporation in Kent.
“I helped this company stay solvent during the 2007 recession and put it in a position to prosper in the rebound. So I am a good steward of other people’s money,” he wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
He points to his military service in Afghanistan as to his ability to work well with others, regardless of the stress.
“You had to solve problems and prepare for unknowns; there was no choice,” he wrote.
He sees cost of living as Camano’s most pressing issue, with people being priced out. He said that Camano suffers from a lack of representation and access.
“We need more law enforcement and we need to use the county annex to provide Camano with the resources they need without a two-hour drive,” he wrote.
Janet St. Clair
St. Clair, commissioner since January 2019, notes that she improved communication and transparency between county government and the public.
She’s held monthly town hall meetings, packing the large county meeting room before COVID. During the pandemic, online sessions have been drawing crowds of 250 and more from Camano and North Whidbey.
She holds office hours three days a week on Camano and often visits residents in their homes to discuss issues of concern.
“I worked to bring critical information forward during the pandemic, allowing the public to interact directly with our COVID Response Team and health officer,” she wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News. “… We also celebrated our successes on key priorities such as salmon restoration and sustainable agriculture on our islands.”
She sees Camano’s most pressing issues as equitable services for residents, access to reliable broadband, support for working families and seniors and Highway 532 corridor improvements. She’s involved the public in a broadband project to expand access to areas with limited or no service.
“I have continued to work on access to the internet, healthy communities and protecting our forests, shorelines and small farms,” she wrote. “I am now well connected at the state and federal level and hope to continue working on these issues in my next term, bringing tangible successes such as procurement of funding for local priorities and protections for our islands.”
