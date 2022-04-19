532 crash
Washington State Patrol / Twitter

Two people were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning on Highway 532 east of Stanwood.

A Mount Vernon woman, 32, driving westbound in a 1998 Honda Civic crossed the center line, hit the guardrail and spun into oncoming traffic just after 9 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. 

The woman collided with a 2018 Kia Soul driven by a Camano Island woman, 73, who was traveling eastbound, according to the WSP. 

Both women were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Neither car had any other passengers, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 7, which is near Lenz Enterprises, and closed both directions of the highway for about two hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.