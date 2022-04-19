...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Two people were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning on Highway 532 east of Stanwood.
A Mount Vernon woman, 32, driving westbound in a 1998 Honda Civic crossed the center line, hit the guardrail and spun into oncoming traffic just after 9 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman collided with a 2018 Kia Soul driven by a Camano Island woman, 73, who was traveling eastbound, according to the WSP.
Both women were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Neither car had any other passengers, authorities said.
The crash occurred near milepost 7, which is near Lenz Enterprises, and closed both directions of the highway for about two hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Snohomish 🚨: SR 532 at Mp 7, #Stanwood, is fully blocked by a 2 car head on injury collision. There is no detour in place at this time so please avoid the area. It will be an extended closure. Updates will be provided as more info comes. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/hDGNg9QuFv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.