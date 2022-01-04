Salmon restoration projects on Camano Island and north of Stanwood are getting a cut of $20 million in federal conservation grants.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Dec. 20 awarded more than $20 million for 25 projects in 13 states as part of the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grants program, to “protect, restore or enhance more than 61,000 acres of coastal wetlands,” according to a Department of the Interior news release. Washington is among those states.
One of the five Washington projects is the effort to buy land in the Livingston Bay area. The state Department of Ecology, in partnership with the Whidbey Camano Land Trust, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Stillaguamish and Tulalip Tribes, plans to buy 93.5 acres of estuarine wetland habitat. They also plan to buy a conservation easement on an additional 32 acres. That effort was awarded more than $1.4 million.
Another local project also received more than $1.4 million.
North of Stanwood, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to restore 220 acres of state-owned coastal wetlands to improve tidal and riverine influence by removing sections of levee and excavating tidal channels as part of the Milltown Island Estuary Restoration Project.
“Coastal wetlands provide important habitat for the fish, wildlife and plants that support natural infrastructure and help protect coastal communities from storm flooding and sea-level rise,” said Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks.
States submitted applications based on their specific needs. Proposals competed nationally for the awards.
Projects provide myriad benefits to coastal communities, according to the release, including helping to “recover coastal-dependent species, enhance flood protection and water quality, provide economic benefits to coastal communities and Tribes, increase outdoor recreational opportunities and benefit habitat and wildlife at several national wildlife refuges.”
Earlier this year, the Livingston Bay project was awarded $1.5 million toward the estimated $12.1 million project to recreate fish habitat in the lowlands southeast of Terry's Corner area.
The long-term plan is to convert farmland in that area to tidal marsh embayment habitat and intertidal flats to support salmon, surf smelt and Pacific sand lance.
The project is slated to become part of more than 7,000 acres of protected tidelands and marshlands in the Stanwood-Camano area, including Barnum Point County Park, Iverson Preserve, Livingston Bay Preserve, Leque Island Wildlife Area and the Stillaguamish zisaba restoration project.
Wetlands along the state’s coast and Puget Sound shorelines, including in estuaries where saltwater and freshwater meet, are some of the most diverse, productive ecosystems on the planet, according to the state Department of Ecology. They also help limit flooding, filter pollutants from the water and absorb greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.
Protecting and restoring these wetlands can help iconic and imperiled salmon, endangered Southern Resident orcas and countless other species, from crabs to birds, wildlife officials and researchers have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.