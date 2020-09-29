Brigan Coard was on a run at dusk along a quiet Camano Road when she was suddenly whacked hard on the back of the head.
“It felt like getting hit with a board, like someone was trying to knock me out," she said. "There was no warning; it came out of nowhere. I screamed and looked back, seeing the legs of a large bird while I cowered and crossed the road. Then the owl swooped in again, going for my ponytail.”
The 23-year-old distance runner sought cover along Lawson Road, a wooded and fairly secluded stretch of pavement on Camano Island, between Camano Sunrise Community and Monticello Drive.
“So I was hiding behind a truck in a random driveway. It was just sitting on the power lines, just staring me down, looking up and down the road, waiting,” she said of the 2-foot-tall brown bird with a 4-foot wingspan.
That was Thursday, Sept. 17. Five days later and less than a mile away, Greg Cooper was attacked by an owl as he stood near his garage.
Wildlife experts said such attacks do happen occasionally. In recent years, owls have attacked humans in Seattle’s Discovery Park, Lake Stevens, Whidbey Island and Anacortes.
Barred owls
After Coard was attacked, she called her husband to pick her up. The owl still there, watching from its perch on a powerline.
“I was afraid to walk to the car. (Her husband) had to back up into the driveway,” she said.
The next day, her head was sore and bruised. She identified her assailant as a barred owl. She knows her owls and confirmed her own photo of the bird with pictures and by reading about other attacks by barred owls.
Barred owls are newcomers from eastern forests — brownish grey, with a round head, no ears and brown vertical stripes down a lighter breast.
Cooper said he read about Coard's attack on Facebook a couple nights before he was dive-bombed.
“It felt like someone hit me with two fists, like someone was trying to mug me in my own back yard,” he said.
It flew off and circled around. He was only 15 feet away from his back door and made a mad dash into the house.
“When they hit you, it’s like a rocket,” he said. “It’s a classic attack, they come at you from behind. It locked its talons in the back of my skull then the front talons came over and latched onto the top of my skull.”
Cooper got a severe headache from the blow that left him with minor whiplash. A doctor gave him a tetanus shot. He said the doctor was dumbfounded, never hearing before of someone attacked by an owl.
“I told them, I was attacked by Owl Capone, and now my daughter’s calling me Dr. Hoo,” he said.
Cooper has lived in the area since 1976 and on the same property for 28 years. He’s noticed a larger presence of barred owls in the past two years.
Recently, robins and smaller birds were going crazy, pecking at the owl. Robins were squawking and hitting him with their claws and beaks.
In early August, an owl started to descend upon his grandson, age 5, in broad daylight. He chased it off.
Fighting for territory
It’s fall, the time of year when juvenile animals of all kinds are on the move.
“Generally speaking when we see that kind of behavior, it tends to be territorial,” said Suzanne West, executive director of the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington. “It’s usually something we see in the spring. Birds of prey will fight with other birds of prey to keep them out their territory or to protect offspring in nests.”
West guesses it’s a juvenile owl staking out its own territory. These two attacks were close enough that it could be the same owl.
“He’s figuring out where he needs to live. He’s been kicked out of the nest, and he’s now got to figure out where his territory is going to be. He’s got to find his little corner of Camano,” she said. “It could be that it doesn’t have a lot of experience with people and it’s trying to figure out what’s going on — rather brazen, but isn’t that juvenile behavior?”
"Attacks are unusual. Most animals do everything they can to avoid people," said Ruth Milner, who covers Camano Island as district wildlife biologist for department of Fish and Wildlife.
She agrees it sounds like juvenile behavior, either experimenting, practicing or stressed because mom and and dad are no longer feeding them.
She advises patience; the behavior will stop. This time of year, they’re moving around. However, keep small children and animals indoors if there’s an aggressive owl nearby.
“Pay attention, they can inflict a lot of damage. The talons are sharp,” she said.
Animals are on the move, looking for food, water and shelter. Many eat rodents. West says that people can help wildlife by not using rat poison, which is passed on to the owls and hawks that eat them.
West suggested that people outdoors can distract owls and avoid confrontation, especially at dawn and dusk. Owls prefer the dark. Turn on the outdoor lights if working in the yard or wear a headlamp if jogging. Make noise, run with a bell. Carry an umbrella.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife adds, if you must walk past an area with an aggressive owl, wave your arms slowly overhead to keep it away. Wear a hat or helmet. Protect small pets and livestock from getting swept up by wildlife on the prowl.
Runners suggest wearing two headlamps: one lights the way forward, the other shines up from the back of the head to blind any dive-bombing owl. Or mark big eyes on the back of a baseball cap to stare back at the owl.
Coard said the owl won't stop her from running. She’s getting ready for a 50-mile solo run around Camano Island. She’s taking pepper spray and trekking poles.
“I’m going to run the same roads. I’m not going to let the owl win. I am prepared, I will avenge,” she said, laughing. “Normally I really like birds, I’m even vegetarian.”
