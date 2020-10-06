Dan Evans is challenging incumbent Jill Johnson for Island County Commissioner, Position 2 — the first time two Republicans are facing off against each other in a general election since the Top Two Primary was passed in 2004, advancing the top two vote-getters, regardless of party.
Johnson, who has been in office since 2013, said she's running for a third term because she feels her experience is vital to move the county forward.
“It was really important for me to take that experience and make sure I am helping the county have smooth transitions between leaderships,” said Johnson, one of the three commissioners that has legislative and executive authority. “I know the budget well, I have eight years of experience, I've been working with the department heads, and so for me it was really a decision about stability and making sure the county did not have hiccups in service delivery that the citizens can feel.”
In addition to Johnson wanting to maintain stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, several department head leadership changes and budget issues, she said she has passion for new ideas.
Johnson said she wants to start a tax exemption program for property owners who experience large amounts of water flow onto their land, causing issues.
“It is better for the environment if it circulates naturally, so if it is onsite retention and that it drains down naturally, that's the best kind of filtration there is," she said.
She said the effort will help landowners and the environment.
“We need that to work in order to have development and growth, but we tax them on the full value of their property and in fact they don't have full value,” Johnson said.
She said she also wants to streamline public interaction with government agencies.
While both candidates are Republican, they have different views and priorities for Island County and how they would address them.
Dan Evans, owner of American Family Insurance Agency in Oak Harbor, said he is seeking the position because he wants to increase residents’ access to local government.
“I plan on being a voice for the community holding regular public forums and being accessible and available to our voters," he said. "I do not feel that Island County is being represented the best that it can so I decided to go for it.”
Evans said the main issues that affect Island County are public safety and transparency of local government. If elected, he said he would like to direct more money to the Sheriff’s Office to hire one additional deputy in each of the county's three districts. He also would like to move commissioner meetings from midday to evenings.
“We will also be moving the commissioner meeting on a rotational location, which will include Camano Island so the people can actually participate in their local government,” Evans said. “These are the positions that actually affect people’s day to day lives."
