Two Stanwood City Council races are just a few votes apart and appear likely to head to a recount.
As of Monday’s ballot count, the two contests were each just six votes apart, and Snohomish County election officials estimate there are about 20 ballots left to count.
The two close races — Positions 1 and 7 — have flip-flopped and narrowed since Election Day on Nov. 2 with each subsequent daily update as more ballots arrived in the mail.
In Position 1, challenger Dani Gaumond currently holds a six-vote lead over incumbent Rob Johnson 872 to 866 — or 49.86%-49.51%.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, challenger Tim Schmitt has a six-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 824 to 818 — or 47.16%-46.82%.
The margins are narrow enough to require an automatic machine recount. Candidates with less than 0.5% separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Races less than 0.5% difference but greater than 0.25% will be recounted by machine. Races with less than 0.25% difference will be recounted by hand.
The Snohomish County Canvassing Board manages any recounts, which historically are completed by mid-December, county Auditor Garth Fell said. Candidates will be notified so they can observe the activities, he said.
“Hand recounts require staff to physically pull all the ballots that contain the race to be recounted and to sort them into precincts,” Fell said. “This can take considerable time because ballots are more or less stored in the order they are returned by voters.”
Meanwhile, two other City Council races appear settled.
In the bid for Position 2, Marcus Metz leads Andreena Bergman 918-828. The winner will fill the council seat of the retiring Dianne White, a former mayor.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent Council member Darren Robb, appointed in 2020, is receiving about 70% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather. The count is now 1,232-511.
Stanwood will also see a new mayor. Council member Sid Roberts ran unopposed for the role being vacated by Elizabeth Callaghan. Roberts will vacate his Position 6 seat, which wasn’t up for election, and the council will look to fill that spot after he takes over the new role.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
Stanwood and Camano voters appear to have retained the two incumbents.
In the District 1 race, Al Schreiber leads challenger Gary Forslund with 52.7% of the vote.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Charlotte Murry leads with 55% of the vote over Tracy Abuhl.
Snohomish County Council
In the bid for the District 1 seat representing north county, including Stanwood, incumbent Nate Nehring, a Republican, is leading with about 70% of the vote over Democrat challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui.
Unopposed local candidates
Several local races have just one candidate, all of which are leading in early returns. They are:
• Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 1: Kim E. Williams
• Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 3: “Kelly” William Yadon
• Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner, Pos. 5: Janice Treml
• Port of Mabana commissioner, Pos. 3: Lincoln Libby
Voter turnout
There was 35.7% voter turnout in Snohomish, and 49% turnout of eligible voters in Island County, according to the most recent data.
Each county will next update their ballot count by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
See SCnews.com this week for updates.
The election is set to be certified on Nov. 23.
