No one was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon blaze that destroyed one Cedarhome area house and damaged another.
North County Fire and EMS firefighters were called to a report of a house fire at 1:30 p.m. just to the northwest of Cedarhome Elementary School in Stanwood, fire chief John Cermak said.
"One house is a complete loss," he said.
By 4 p.m., smoke continued to billow from the homes as firefighters doused hot spots and removed personal items. Officials closed 68th Avenue NW as firefighters fought the blaze.
One woman was home at the time of the fire and escaped with some minor smoke inhalation, Cermak said. She was treated and released at the scene.
"It appears the fire started in the driveway area and spread into both houses," Cermak said.
However, he said fire investigators were on the scene to attempt to determine the official cause of the fire.
Eight units battled the two-alarm blaze, Cermak said.
"There were flames and heavy fire upon arrival, which happens once flames get into the attic spaces," he said.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a structure fire just north of Cedarhome Elementary on 68th Ave NW. Police and Public Works have closed the road to allow NCFE to operate safely. Please take alternate routes.— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) August 11, 2021
