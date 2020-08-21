Camano Auto Body Shop owner Brian Fisher found the place in disarray when he arrived 8 a.m. Thursday.
“They threw papers on the floor for no reason. Looks like a tornado came through here,” he said of the business on Highway 532 at Good Road.
Fisher assessed the rooms and cameras and immediately reported the burglary to Island County Sheriff’s office.
The suspect or suspects damaged the surveillance cameras, which cut out about the time the suspect arrived, a little after 2 a.m. However, Fisher has other, independent cameras that caught several videos of a suspect.
“He must’ve thought he had all the surveillance cameras off," he said. "One video shows him walking around with a crowbar, in a hoodie and mask around 2:25 a.m.”
The suspect left his crowbar behind, which deputies bagged for investigation.
At first, the suspect parked at the far end of the parking lot. Video shows the suspect walking back and forth to the parking lot. At 2:53 a.m., the last video shows a suspect in a white hoodie loading tools off a rolling mechanic’s cart into a dark blue car.
Fisher is still documenting everything that was stolen in the heist, which lasted around two hours.
“I have a list that keeps growing,” he said. “All of our tool boxes are emptied out.”
The suspect damaged the door getting in and all the computers were unplugged and shoved to the floor. A drawer of cash and a checkbook with about 500 checks are gone. Fisher has already contacted the bank and closed the accounts.
He estimated his loss so far around $20,000 in tools, including a $4,000 diagnostic scanner, Snap-On tools, impact tools, air tools and power tools.
“I don’t think they knew tools very well,” he said. “I’m just thankful, it could have been a lot worse.”
He said he will need to replace the cameras that were damaged and replace tools so the shop can operate.
“Luckily I have a tool guy coming tomorrow, so I can get the essential stuff right away so I can keep working. I have my own tool box at home I can use,” he said Thursday.
Ironically, he was getting a quote last week for an alarm system. Today, he called back and said, “Let’s do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.