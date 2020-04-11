A Stanwood woman and a Mount Vernon man died in a car crash Friday.
The single-car crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 29200 block of 80th Ave. NW, in north Stanwood.
The man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit detectives.
Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, a 20 year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 25 year-old Mount Vernon man, was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
CIU detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, but said they believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.
Identification of the woman and man is pending an investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
We received conflicting information from the hospital and have deleted the incorrect tweet saying the male had also passed away. We do not know the current condition of the male. https://t.co/D0b32XKyGO— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 11, 2020
Man, woman killed as car crashes into tree in Stanwood - https://t.co/DvfYFimCW9— SnoCo Info (@sfargon) April 11, 2020
