2020 in review: COVID created a year like no other

Traditionally, this is the time of year we step back and assess the past 12 months before stepping forward into the New Year.
This is particularly important in 2020, because the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet. However, with the vaccine starting to roll out, hope is on the horizon.
The year 2020 will be one to remember for those who lived through it, and those who come later will find it hard to understand. Experts and others referenced information about the deadly Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 as a reference for the COVID-19 pandemic. History always serves as a guide.
Because the impact of the pandemic spread to nearly every facet of life and dominated much of 2020, the Stanwood-Camano News chose to highlight two Top 10 lists this year: local coronavirus-related storylines and a collection of non-COVID stories of the year.
COVID-19 killed dozens of area residents and sickened hundreds of others. The series of lockdowns aimed at containing the virus forced layoffs and led businesses to close. Along the way, everyday life was upended, triggering a plethora of emotions as people reacted and adapted to an ever-evolving pandemic world.
However, the upheaval also spurred tales of hope, compassion and innovation.
Here are our Top 10 COVID-19 stories:
1 Josephine outbreaks
On March 11, the Snohomish Health District announced a resident at Josephine Caring Community had died due to COVID-19, among the first of the now 380 in Snohomish County to perish from the virus. Seven months and two separate outbreaks later, 35 residents at the Stanwood long-term care facility have died and at least 200 residents and staff have contracted the virus. Josephine was not an uncommon case. Nearly every long-term care facility in Snohomish County battled at least one outbreak. Nationwide, these facilities were hotspots for the rapidly spreading virus.
Financially, things were tough to begin with for Josephine. In January 2020, the Stanwood Camano News reported that largely because of state and Medicaid changes, the facility was losing money each month and abandoning plans to build a new facility. By summer, the facility was continuing to lose money and federal dollars sent to help pay for increased PPE costs were being cut off by the state because of "tightening across the state budget." Josephine CEO Terry Robertson said the decision was frustrating. “(Gov. Jay) Inslee had federal money, and he chose to divert that amount of money from Washington state nursing homes,” Robertson said. “It’s a real slap in the face.”
2 Schools shut down
Stanwood-Camano school buildings closed and shifted to mostly online learning in early March. During the final few months of the 2019-20 school year, school officials here and throughout the state embarked on reinventing the traditional American educational system on the fly to operate safely during a pandemic. By the start of the 2020-21 school year, Stanwood-Camano schools had a more robust remote learning system in place, and many K-3 students were in a hybrid plan that saw small groups in school buildings two days a week. Students settled into a routine, and teachers found creative ways to run hands-on classes remotely.
Now, the hybrid plan is on pause for the first two weeks of January as coronavirus cases continue to soar. Meanwhile, some parents have had to lean heavily on daycare centers. Places like the Stanwood Camano YMCA, which was largely shut down, became a child care facility for the children of teachers and first responders.
3 Sports take a time out
When schools shut down, so did sports. During the ensuing months, the WIAA, student groups, school officials and others met regularly to try to find ways athletics could take place under federal, state and county health guidelines. The result was that in some areas of the state, small groups of high school athletes could practice under certain limitations. Snohomish County schools delayed all sports and practicing. The WIAA plan calls for sports to possibly return by February, depending on the state of COVID-19 in the area. For much of the year, the rules for sports not affiliated with schools allowed practice and some games. Locally, youth baseball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse and football teams practiced and, in some cases, traveled around the state and country for games. In May, we highlighted seniors who missed out on spring sports. Seven months later, a new batch of seniors are still clinging to hope they can compete, even if briefly, on the prep stage. While WIAA plans to start sports in February, Wesco conference athletic directors recently proposed their own slightly different plan for high school sports. It awaits WIAA approval and could also see sports restart in February.
4 Businesses adapt
The initial coronavirus lockdown sent violent shockwaves throughout the local economy. Some businesses temporarily; some for good. Some evolved and adapted, trying out delivery, drive-thru, curbside pickup and no-contact ordering options. In the midst of all the shutdowns and partial reopenings, several new businesses opened and some expanded. PPE, or personal protective equipment typically used in health care, became a well-known acronym, particularly for workers in the service industry.
In the Stanwood-Camano area, 455 businesses and nonprofits received about $50 million in federal loans made available through the CARES Act to help cover expenses and pay employees. The loans helped retain at least 1,600 jobs in Stanwood and on Camano Island, according to analysis of the data. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less went to 251 Stanwood entities and 163 Camano Island businesses. There were 28 Stanwood entities and 13 Camano ventures to receive loans for more than $150,000. Some, like Josephine Caring Community, Schenk Packing and Warm Beach Health Care Center, received more than $1 million each. Subsequent local rounds from Island and Snohomish counties, the city of Stanwood and the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce distributed even more grant money. All the while, thousands of people were making initial unemployment claims each week, about three times more than usual.
5 Nonprofits shift gears
With the economy in a freefall, people turned to area nonprofits for relief. But they were feeling the pain, as well.
“In early March, we shut down all operations due to COVID-19," Camano Center Executive Director Bonnie Eckley said in March. "The thrift shop — closed. Events — all canceled. Concerts — canceled. Every source of revenue — gone in an instant." The nonprofits pressed on, overcoming supply, funding and volunteer shortages. The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation revived the SCgive online giving platform in May to solicit donations for those in need, collecting $31,900. The community stepped up again in early December, donating a record $77,500 to 18 area nonprofits — more than this year’s goal of $65,000.
“Philanthropy is a core value in this community, and you see it in so many different ways,” said Bev Pronishan, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation executive director.
6 Good will abounds
Some of our most-read COVID-19 articles on SCnews.com were about local people who went above and beyond to help those in need. In the spring, we detailed how the local Days for Girls chapter swiftly switched gears from making menstrual kits for those in need around the world to cranking out thousands of masks for essential workers. In December, the group was honored with the .ORG Impact Award for Combating the Coronavirus and the .ORG of the Year Award.
In November, we wrote about a former opera singer on Camano who spends his days baking for the island’s Meals on Wheels program. “It’s no fun to make one pie or one loaf of bread,” Keith Tonne said. “The beauty of baking at Camano Center for Meals on Wheels, I can make a lot of rolls, a lot of desserts and I don’t have to eat them myself.” In spring, Denise Long of Stanwood recruited and led 16 Washingtonians in an endeavor she called, “The COVID commemorative quilt: piecing life together during the pandemic of 2020.” The group made a quilt to stitch a visual story of the pandemic’s challenges. The quilt was delivered to the Washington State Historical Society in Tacoma where it’s displayed in the museum in an exhibit of COVID-19 memorabilia. In May, Atlas Lecoq used his ninth birthday as an excuse to raise $1,000 for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. In April, three horses from the Warm Beach Horsemanship Program trotted around the Warm Beach Senior Community to visit residents either in person or through windows. “This is just such a joyful thing for all of us,” resident Eunice Brezicha said.
In March, Shay Bennett helped organize a delivery of free coffee to the staff at Josephine Caring Community. “We just wanted to help in some way to make a tough situation better,” said Bennett, who owns Bean N Brew on 532, a drive-thru coffee stand in west Stanwood. It started as a suggestion from a customer after hearing reports that some nurses may have been turned away at some local businesses. So she and her staff, who volunteered their time, made 170 lattes and extra drip coffee. “People want to help, they just don’t know how,” said Bennett, a Camano Island resident. “I hope this encourages other people to find ways to help."
7 Government budgets on alert
Early in the pandemic, local government agencies began to fear the impact on their bottom lines and worried that some services would need to be cut. The 2021 budgets are leaner than hoped, but the city of Stanwood and Island and Snohomish counties don’t anticipate layoffs or consolidating services. For the most part, sales tax revenue did not post the dramatic drops feared, largely because more people shifted to buying items online, where taxes are collected based on a package’s destination. Most government agencies, such as Island County, crafted 2021 budgets designed to be as flexible as possible to best adapt to changing circumstances.
"We just don’t know what that is, and we’ve allowed ourselves the capacity to act quickly,” Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson said. City and county staff continued to work through the pandemic, closing their doors to the public but offering services and holding public meetings online.
8 A sunny summer
For a few weeks in late spring and summer, things looked brighter. Island County went at least one week without an active COVID-19 case. A testing blitz in late May that reached more than 2,600 people via several drive-thru sites found no positive cases. The data helped the county advance to Phase 3, allowing businesses to open further, camping to resume and larger outdoor gatherings to be allowed. Meanwhile, Snohomish County hit a low of about 20 infections per 100,000 residents in early summer before reversing and marching ever higher, keeping that county in Phase 2. The data never dropped enough for traditional summer fairs and festivals to be allowed, however. Most events were canceled or went online. Artists made art but had nowhere to show it, so galleries went online. Numbers of cases and deaths started to drop in August, continuing through September.
9 A bleak fall
As the pleasant summer weather gave way to fall, more people were forced indoors and numbers of cases and deaths rebounded in October. Small, maskless, indoor gatherings of family and friends quickly became the top driver of spreading the virus, Snohomish Health District officials have said. In Stanwood and Camano combined, November alone had more new cases than all previous months combined, according to state data. In late October, the virus made its way back into Josephine Caring Community, kicking off a deadly outbreak that would claim 21 lives and spread to at least 181 staff and residents. The area’s infection rate looked near-vertical when graphed, prompting a fresh round of restrictions with health experts urging people to redouble their personal efforts — by wearing masks and socially distancing — to slow spread of the virus. Hospitalizations and deaths steadily increased as winter approached.
10 Hope in vaccine
The light at the end of the tunnel emerged at the very end of a dark 2020. However, the rollout will be slow. The few first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to hospital personnel in Snohomish and Island counties in mid-December. A few thousand more doses were expected to trickle into the area during the following weeks before more regular shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines start in January.
“Not only is it coming at a critical time for our health care system, but it’s something positive for the community to look forward to and a relief for us here at the Health District,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. “This is an incredible milestone, but we still have miles to go. Please keep up the mask wearing, avoiding gatherings with non-household members, and staying at least 6 feet apart. Vaccinated or not, we must all keep our guard up until vaccine coverage is high and COVID rates are down.”
