Voters have narrowed three local races from three candidates to two after Tuesday’s primary election results.
The two candidates with the most votes in the primary will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Local voters were choosing the top two Stanwood-Camano School Board candidates. Stanwood voters also are helping to narrow the Snohomish County Council, District 3, race from three to two candidates.
In the race for the Stanwood-Camano School Board District 1 race, Al Schreiber and Gary Forslund appear poised to advance to the General Election. Schreiber, the incumbent, is leading with 48% of the primary vote; Forslund has 33% and Kevin Williams trails with 18%.
In the school board’s District 2 race; incumbent Charlotte Murry leads with 44.5%; Tracy Abuhl has 41% and Samantha Smith trails with about 14%.
In the race for Snohomish County Council seat for District 1 — representing north county, including Stanwood — incumbent Nate Nehring, a republican, is leading with 66% of the vote. Democratic challenger Nicole Ng-A-Qui was in second with 27.5%, ahead of Richard Yust’s 6% of the vote.
There was about 19% voter turnout in Snohomish and 22.7% in Island County. Both counties will update the vote tallies Wednesday afternoon.
