Twenty-three people applied for the Stanwood-Camano School superintendent job, which closed Saturday.
The School Board is now reviewing applicants to narrow to a group of semifinalists by Friday. The board then plans to interview those candidates — possibly in person at the district office — on May 8.
The board will then select a group of finalists — likely two or three people — to bring back for a more in-depth and public interview process on May 11, 12 and 13.
The board expects to choose a new superintendent by May 14.
Superintendent Jean Shumate announced in January that she was retiring in June after 20 years leading the district.
Levy renewal
During the board meeting April 20, district staff said they’re reviewing and prioritizing projects that a potential replacement levy could help cover.
The district’s four-year Capital Projects and Technology Levy, which was approved by voters in 2018, paid for a variety of projects, including new playgrounds, fire alarm systems and roof replacements. It also allowed the district to buy Chromebooks for each student, a decision that proved helpful for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said.
District officials said they are not ready to formally recommendation to the board to seek a replacement levy — likely in February 2022 — but instead presented a report on potential projects the levy could fund, such as building improvements and software upgrades.
The district, staff and a citizens committee continue to meet to review and prioritize the potential projects.
Superintendent Jean Shumate said that if the district seeks a replacement levy, it would be at the existing tax rate and not an increase.
Facilities plan
The district is embarking on creating a new 10-year Capital Facilities Plan.
School officials said they plan to start by evaluating existing facilities this summer, examine enrollment projections and solicit community input in order to present a final report by February.
The goal is to evaluate existing buildings, assess program needs and define future goals, according to the district.
“Hopefully this can be used as a guide in the coming years,” said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the School District, adding that there are a few schools nearing the end of their useful life and may need replacing in the long term.
