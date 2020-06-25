Three people were injured in a morning crash on Highway 532 between Stanwood and Camano Island.
The three-car crash blocked both lanes and slowed traffic to a crawl for about three hours before the road reopened fully at about noon, according to the Washington State Patrol. On Camano, the backup reached to the IGA. In Stanwood, the backup reached past Pioneer Highway.
The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a white Toyota Tundra traveling east crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and a white Chevy Impala, according to troopers.
The Toyota Tundra driver, a 57-year-old Kirkland man, was transported to Providence Regional Healthcare Center in Everett with unknown injuries, according to the WSP.
The Ford F-150 driver, a 68-year-old Stanwood man, was taken to Skagit Valley Medical Center as a precaution, troopers said.
The Chevy Impala driver, a 42-year-old Tulalip man, was not injured, but the passenger, a 41-year-old Tulalip woman, was taken to Skagit Valley Medical Center.
All involved were wearing seat belts, troopers said. Possible charges are still under investigation, according to the State Patrol.
Here’s a pic of the serious injury crash on SR532 near the Mark Clark Bridge. The causing driver was called in as driving erratically just prior to the crash. Traffic is being alternated so please be patient! pic.twitter.com/ljmCKZMxuZ— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) June 25, 2020
SR 532 is fully blocked due to a serious collision just west of Stanwood. Plan for long delays. pic.twitter.com/1ACThcSg0I— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) June 25, 2020
